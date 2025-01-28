2025 is shaping up to be an action-packed year for gamers, with tons of great games in the works by some of the biggest franchises in the industry. Whether you're a fan of RPGs, FPS, or anything in between, you're sure to find some great titles to play this year.

While we have a ton of new games that have been announced, not all of them are slated to be released this year. So, for this list we are arranging the titles in order of release date, but keep in mind that many of them will not have dates set in stone. And as always, in the video game industry, delays may occur and some titles may be pushed back by a few months, a year, or possibly even further.

15 Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

February 4th 2025

The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance was a real shot in the dark by Warhorse Studios, and it really paid off. Placing you in a beautifully handcrafted version of Bohemia with historically accurate weapons and realistic combat scenarios. The game really captures what it must have felt like to live in the 14th century. Continuing the story of Henry of Skalitz, you must siege castles, fight off bandits, and wage wars for king and for country.

The sequel has refined the combat system of the first game by simplifying the directional combat and introducing new weapons for players to use. They have also added new combat finishers, better stealth mechanics, and a better skill tree. There are also new survival mechanics which will have you cleaning clothes, smithing weapons and tools, collecting ingredients for alchemy and cooking food to eat.

14 Sid Meier's Civilization VII

February 11th 2025

Civilization VII is the newest entry to Sid Meier's franchise, and it introduces a lot of new mechanics and changes to shake up the gameplay formula. While the core mechanics of choosing a civilization, bringing war or peace, and advancing through different ages remain the same. The game brings some major changes which will either be loved or hated by dedicated Civilization fans.

There are only three ages now: the age of antiquity, discovery, and then the modern era. Your leader has the ability to choose different civilizations at the start of each new age. The diplomacy system has also been reworked. They introduced crisis events, removed bandits, and changed how your troops navigate across the map with commanders.