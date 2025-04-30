Bethesda Softworks took the gaming world by storm on April 22, 2025, by shadow dropping The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. At the time of writing, Oblivion Remastered has averaged over 100,000+ active players on Steam since its launch. However, with no official mod support from Bethesda, the fan community has picked up the slack over at Nexus Mods.

While Oblivion Remastered is receiving universal praise for its ambitious remake of the 2006 classic, not everything has gone exactly according to plan. Reports of frame stuttering and hitching have plagued even the most upgraded PC gaming builds so much that the most downloaded mod on Nexus Mods so far is a smoothness fix.

Titled “Ultimate Engine Tweaks (Anti-Stutters - Lower Latency - No Film Grain - No Chromatic Aberration - Lossless),” this user-created mod is not intended to supercharge frames per second, but rather, it intends to reduce the hitching and stuttering caused by 1% frame rate lows. With over 250,000+ unique downloads and over 390,000+ total downloads so far, it is safe to say fans of Oblivion Remastered are looking for some performance improvements.