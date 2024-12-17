It's nearly the New Year, which means making resolutions, putting away the holiday decorations, and preparing for the return of the biggest consumer tech event of the year: CES 2025. The year ahead promises some awesome technology, and not all of it is going to be AI-laden. We're expecting the next generation of GPUs from Nvidia and AMD, and many new and updated technologies that will make the year fantastic if you're a techie. I've gone through the release dates and predictions and rounded up some of my favorites for the year ahead, and I'm excited about these technologies being launched.

Related 4 technology trends for PCs in 2025 One thing you can always count on when it comes to PCs is new trends to follow every year

6 HDMI 2.2

HDMI 2.1 is already maxed out, so bring on the next version

Close

Both of the widely used display connector technologies, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1b have been around for a few years now. Since their release, display technologies have maxed out the capabilities of those specifications, which is bad news for monitor, TV, and GPU makers hoping to sell you the next big thing. But that's about to change in January, with HDMI 2.2 hotly tipped to be unveiled at CES.

HDMI 2.1b can currentlysupport video resolution of up to 10K and 120Hz refresh rates, with dynamic HDR and up to 48Gbps of data bandwidth with high-speed HDMI cables. But TVs and computer monitors, in particular, can support faster refresh rates, which means HDMI users are limited in their supported specifications. To get around this you could use a DisplayPort cable on PC, but console gamers are still stuck with HDMI.

We'll have to wait until January to see specifics about the next version of HDMI, but an email from the HDMI Licensing Administrator says that the new specification will enable higher bandwidth, higher resolutions, and refresh rates and will use a new cable design. Exciting stuff because we know new GPUs, gaming monitors, and TVs are being announced at CES, and those are typically the first devices to use new connectivity options.

Related History of display interfaces: The journey from composite video to HDMI and DisplayPort These days, display interfaces have become so impressive that 16K resolution is no longer a pipe dream!

5 Ultrawide TVs

Immersive entertainment never looked better