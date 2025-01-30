Every year, we see our fair share of video game blunders. But these games take home the trophy for the most expensive video game failures of all time. These titles had disastrous releases, and their subsequent failure led to huge financial losses, studio closures, and the death of many beloved franchises.

8 Darksiders II

$50 Million

Darksiders is a hack-and-slash game where you play as one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse. In the original game, Darksiders, you play as War, but in Darksiders II you play as Death. And that seems pretty fitting, considering how Darksiders II was received.

After THQ sunk nearly $50 million dollars into the game, it was considered one of the most expensive video games ever developed at the time. With the game selling only a million copies after its first year, it was condemned as one of the biggest commercial failures of the decade.

7 Images 7 Images Close Darksiders 2 Become the terrifying force which everything fears but nothing can escape. Awakened by the End of Days, Death, the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen embarks on a quest to redeem his brother's name. See at Official Site See at Steam See at Xbox Games Store See at Nintendo eShop

7 Shenmue

$70 Million

Shenmue was an ambitious project at the time and cost Sega over $70 million to produce. Unfortunately, they were never able to recoup their money back. While regarded as a cult classic now, at launch, the title performed poorly, and it wasn't until the sequel that the series really started to gain a fan base.

Shenmue is an open-world action-adventure game where you play as Ryo Hazuki as he avenges his father's death at Lan Di's hands. Despite its failure at launch, the game pioneered or at least popularized a lot of gameplay mechanics that we take for granted nowadays, like day/night cycles, NPCs with daily schedules, quick-time events (QTE), dynamic weather effects, and much more.

Shenmue In 1986, teenage jujitsu artist Ryo Hazuki returns to the dojo of his father, Iwao Hazuki, only to witness his murder by a Chinese man, Lan Di. Lan Di steals a mysterious artifact known as the Dragon Mirror. Ryo vows to avenge his father’s death and sets out tracing Lan Di’s path. See at Steam

6 Too Human

$80 Million

After going through development hell for almost a decade, the action RPG, Too Human, ended up costing 80-100 million dollars and was later court-ordered to be removed from store shelves. Too Human took so long to develop that it had to be rebuilt three separate times for the PlayStation, GameCube, and Xbox 360. The studio behind the game, Silicon Knights, first started developing the game in 1999 for the PlayStation 1, but the project was abandoned.

After that, Nintendo partnered with the studio for its release on the GameCube, but development was stalled and later abandoned again. Finally, Microsoft picked up the title for the Xbox 360, and after five more years of development, the game was finally released. Unfortunately, at the same time, an ongoing lawsuit from Epic Games resulted in the court-ordered destruction of all unsold copies of the game. Leaving the studio, being unable to sell any more games, and paying nearly $4.5 million in restitution and legal fees.

Too Human Too Human is an action RPG that was developed by Silicon Knights and is best known for its time in development hell. The game was initially scheduled to release on the PlayStation 1 in 1999 before plans switched to it releasing on the GameCube. See at Xbox Games Store

5 APB: All Points Bulletin

$100 Million

APB: All Points Bulletin is another game that took way too long to develop and cost too much ever to make a real profit. APB was a massive multiplayer online (MMO) game that placed players in one of two factions, the enforcers and the criminals, fighting for control of the city of San Paro.

Announced in 2005, the game was developed by the same person who created the Grand Theft Auto and Crackdown games, so naturally, fans were excited about the new title. Unfortunately, the game left the studio floor feeling unfinished, with fans complaining that the game lacked substance and had hard-to-use controls. After its poorly received release, the game would only last a year before the servers were shut down, and the studio behind declared bankruptcy.

APB Reloaded What once was lawless heaven for deviants has turned into a warzone. There are new sheriffs in town. Take up arms as a hardened criminal or a rugged enforcer and fight to regain dominance of the city's streets. APB: Reloaded is an action MMO third-person shooter with endless customization options that will bring you blockbuster-like gaming action! See at Steam See at Playstation Store

4 E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

$100 Million

While many of the games on this list caused financial loss or studio closure after their failure, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial caused the entire industry to crash. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial was a movie tie-in game that was created for the Atari 2600. Due to the popularity of the movie, Atari saw an opportunity to capitalize on its success and quickly purchased the rights to the game for a staggering $22 million.

Unfortunately, the development team behind the game was only given five weeks to develop and ship the title. On release, the game received massive backlash for its horrible controls and even worse graphics. Atari, having already made five million cartridges, only managed to sell 1.5 million, and almost 700,000 were returned shortly after. The backlash from consumers was so great that the game is thought of as one of the catalysts for the 1983 crash in the video games' industry.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial In 1983, the video game industry saw its biggest financial crash in its history, and at the center of it was E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. This game has infamously been regarded as the worst game of all time and resulted in such a huge loss for Atari that the games ended up being buried in the middle of the desert.

3 Skull & Bones

$200 million