The allure of the flagship PC hardware drives the bulk of the conversation every single generation. Hopes of owning the fastest CPUs and GPUs money can buy keep the community engaged, and the hype surrounding every new launch successfully capitalizes on that. While the high-end components represent the latest peak of computing every year, they're not what most people buy.

Besides the fact that the average gamer simply doesn't have the money to afford the flagships, they aren't able to use all of that power either. Whether it's display bottlenecks or diminishing returns once you're in the mid-range, the average gamer will almost never consider buying the fanciest graphics cards or gaming CPUs.

5 Only enthusiasts need the latest and greatest

RTX 5090 and Ryzen 7 9800X3D enjoyers