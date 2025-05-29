As an industry, video games are pretty young. However, within the short time that gaming has been around, it has given birth to characters that have significantly impacted entertainment. Whether it was during the heyday of arcades or the excitement of home console wars, gaming has always resonated with people through its colorful characters on full display. Some characters have grown to become iconic, turning into symbols of nostalgia or clear ideas that players connect with on a personal level. They aren't just characters within their own games, but rather mainstays of gaming culture.

But which characters are considered the most iconic within gaming? Not every video game character goes on to achieve such a status, especially if they don't appear in many releases. The ones that do, however, end up remaining relevant for years after they first appear, becoming examples of the best parts of video games in different ways. Here are the seven most iconic video game characters of all time and why they're looked upon so fondly by everyone.

7 Master Chief (Halo)

Give him a weapon