When building a PC, most of us spend a lot of time focusing on the CPU specs and GPU specs, but gloss over the key motherboard specs, as long as it's compatible with the processor. While matching your CPU and motherboard is obviously essential, there's a lot more that should go into a motherboard purchase decision.

To pick a motherboard that ticks every box for your specific requirements, you need to spend some time understanding the most important motherboard specifications. Combine that with your budget and you'll be that much closer to making the right choice.

Socket and chipset

First things first

The socket of your motherboard is the physical slot that determines which CPU you can install on it. Every processor is tied to a specific motherboard slot. For instance, Intel's 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen desktop processors are compatible only with Intel's LGA 1700 socket. Similarly, AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs are compatible only with AMD's AM5 socket. You can't install a CPU on a socket it wasn't created for.

While the socket is the most fundamental motherboard identifier, users generally search for motherboards using the chipset type. The chipset is responsible for linking all the components of a computer together and determining the speed of data transfer and the maximum number of ports and connectors on your motherboard. Every generation of Intel and AMD sockets is accompanied by a number of chipsets designed by the CPU manufacturers and produced by third-party motherboard manufacturers.

The currently available chipsets for the LGA 1700 and AM5 sockets are:

LGA 1700

H610: Entry-level chipset with two RAM slots and no PCIe 4.0

B660 and B760: Mainstream chipsets with up to four RAM slots, RAM overclocking, and PCIe 4.0 & PCIe 5.0 respectively

H670 and H770: Similar to B-series chipsets but support 128GB RAM

Z690 and Z790: Highest-end chipsets with CPU overclocking and the most PCIe lanes and ports

AM5

A620 and A620A: Entry-level chipsets with up to PCIe 5.0 NVMe support and RAM overclocking

B650 and B650E: Mainstream chipsets with more USB ports, CPU overclocking, PCIe 5.0 NVMe, and PCIe 4.0 graphics

X670 and X670E: Highest-end chipsets with the most PCIe lanes and ports, PCIe 5.0 NVMe, and PCIe 5.0 graphics

Also, some motherboard manufacturers provide unofficial features on entry-level motherboards; features that are usually not sanctioned by Intel or AMD on particular chipsets.

Form factor

Size does matter

The next crucial specification you need to know is the form factor of the motherboard you're buying. Desktop motherboards usually come in three popular sizes: ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX. There are two major factors that should determine your choice of form factor — the size of your case and the number of components you want to install. Installing a smaller motherboard in a bigger case will look odd and unappealing, and you'll be limited by the expansion slots and ports on a smaller motherboard.

ATX motherboards are the largest of the three options and allow for additional memory slots, storage connectors, PCIe slots, fan headers, and a better Voltage Regulator Module (VRM) design. They're also usually better for cooling than the other two sizes. micro-ATX or mATX boards are scaled-down ATX boards with most of the same functionality but slightly fewer ports and a generally weaker VRM design. Finally, mini-ITX motherboards are ideal for small-form-factor builds, and feature only the most essential ports and connectors.

RAM slots – type, number, and speed

DDR4 or DDR5 — that is the question