The latest Mario Kart title has officially been revealed by Nintendo, and it is called Mario Kart World​​​​​​. Not only is the game bigger, but so is the number of racetracks, and the number of characters. One look at the trailer, and it is easy to get overwhelmed by the number of racers in the game. Everyone seems to be joining the party this time, from the classic Mario to a penguin. Are you prepared to get passed by a Pokey or lapped by a dolphin? Here are the most obscure characters I saw in the Mario Kart World trailer shown during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

5 Cow

Straight outta Moo Moo Meadows