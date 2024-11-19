Excel might seem like a basic tool for many, but beneath its familiar rows and columns lies a powerful engine packed with underappreciated functions. While most people know how to sum columns or sort data, a few lesser-known functions can significantly improve your productivity , cutting down on repetitive tasks. Here are some of the most overlooked Excel functions that can save you time.

8 TEXTJOIN

Combining data, simplified

If you’ve ever had to combine data from multiple cells into one, you might have used CONCATENATE or the ampersand symbol (&). However, the TEXTJOIN function does the job more efficiently, especially if you're dealing with large data sets. It lets you merge values from multiple cells, and even better, you can specify a delimiter (like a comma or space) without having to insert it manually each time.

How to use it:

=TEXTJOIN(", ", TRUE, A1:A5)

In this example, you’re combining all the values in the range A1 to A5, with a comma and space separating them. The TRUE argument ignores any empty cells, saving you the hassle of manually filtering them out.

7 IFS

Cleaner, simpler conditional logic

Most people use IF statements, but if you’ve ever needed multiple conditions, those formulas can get long and confusing. IFS streamlines this process by allowing you to check several conditions at once without nesting multiple IFs inside each other.

How to use it:

=IFS(A1>90, "Excellent", A1>75, "Good", A1>50, "Average", TRUE, "Poor")

Here, you’re checking if a score in cell A1 meets different thresholds, and returning different text values accordingly. No more cluttered formulas—just a simple, readable function.

6 UNIQUE

Remove duplicates with ease

Tired of scrolling through long lists to remove duplicate entries? The UNIQUE function automatically generates a list of distinct values from a given range. This function can be a huge time-saver for cleaning up large datasets .

How to use it:

=UNIQUE(A1:A10)

This formula returns only the unique values from cells A1 through A10, cutting out duplicates automatically. It’s perfect for tidying up contact lists or sales data. You also have variables that let you change if you want to only get values that appear exactly once, or any unique value in that range.

5 FILTER

Targeted data without the hassle

The FILTER function allows you to extract specific data based on criteria you define, without resorting to complicated formulas or manual searches. It’s like having your own mini-search engine right inside Excel.

How to use it:

=FILTER(A1:B10, A1:A10>100)

This formula pulls all rows where the value in column A is greater than 100, displaying both the values from column A and the associated data in column B. It’s a fast way to work with subsets of data, whether you’re analyzing sales numbers or survey results.

4 XLOOKUP

The VLOOKUP replacement you didn’t know you needed

For years, VLOOKUP was the go-to function for searching through data. But XLOOKUP is a game changer. Unlike VLOOKUP, which has limitations (such as only searching left to right), XLOOKUP is more flexible, allowing searches in both directions and returning multiple values at once.

How to use it:

=XLOOKUP("Large", B2:B7, C2:C7)

In this case, XLOOKUP is searching for the word "Large" within the range B2 to B7 and returning the corresponding value from C2 to C7. It’s far more versatile than its predecessor and simplifies lookup tasks.

3 SEQUENCE

Generate numbers in a snap

Whether you’re creating numbered lists or structured data, the SEQUENCE function can save you the hassle of manually entering numbers or dragging cells. It generates a sequence of numbers based on the parameters you define.

How to use it:

=SEQUENCE(10, 1, 1, 1)

This formula generates a vertical list of 10 numbers, starting from 1 and increasing by 1. You can also create sequences in multiple columns, or even use it for dates and other structured data.

2 SORT

Organize data without touching it

Sorting data is something many users do manually, but the SORT function automates this process, especially for dynamically changing data. This is useful for datasets that get updated regularly and need to stay sorted without manual intervention.

How to use it:

=SORT(A2:C7, 1, 1, TRUE)

This example sorts the data in cells A2 through C7 in ascending order. The second argument lets you change which of the columns or rows should be used to sort the cells, and you can adjust the third argument (TRUE/FALSE) to toggle between ascending or descending. The fourth argument is what decides whether to sort by rows or columns.

1 LET

Cleaner formulas with variables

If you find yourself writing long formulas with the same value or calculation multiple times, the LET function allows you to declare variables. This reduces redundancy and makes your formulas easier to read.

How to use it:

=LET(x, A1*B1, y, x*2, y+10)

Here, you’re declaring two variables, x and y, to hold intermediate calculations, making the final formula simpler and more efficient. It’s like writing code within Excel.

Get ready to change how you work

These overlooked Excel functions offer more than just shortcuts—they can fundamentally improve how you work with data. Whether you're combining text, filtering out specific information, or simplifying complex formulas, these tools can streamline your tasks and reduce errors. By incorporating them into your regular workflow, you’ll not only save time but also make your spreadsheets more efficient and easier to manage. Most Excel features are available on both Windows 11 and macOS, so you can use these functions no matter what PC you have.