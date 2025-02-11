We're over a month into the new year, 2025 is off to the races, and players around the world will start to have a whole new swath of games to play. Whether they're new releases to kick off the year, or they're new pick-ups from the holiday season, surely there will be a new, interesting crop of games at the top of Steam's charts, right?

Well, in some cases, yes. Though when it comes to most played games, the fact of the matter is that there can be plenty of main-stays that don't shift very often. But that doesn't make looking at the top 8 most played games on Steam in the last month according to Steam Charts any less interesting. Especially when you see games break through.

8 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

New kid on the block.