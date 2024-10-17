Key Takeaways Seelen UI transforms Windows 11 and 10, offering customizable taskbars and an app launcher.

The mod provides an alternative to Microsoft's default interface with features like Rofi-based app launching.

Download Seelen UI from the Microsoft Store for easy updates, or use GitHub/Winget for manual installation.

Here at XDA, we really like our Windows customization apps and pitting them against each other. For instance, we compared Start11 with StartAllBack to see which one suited our needs the most. However, Windows customization apps have a new competitor in town after a powerful alternative celebrated its full release.

Seelen UI has been fully released for Windows 11 and 10

Seeleen UI is an amazing mod for Windows 11 and 10. While other apps tend to focus on one area of Windows' UI, Seelen UI can make it look like an entirely new operating system. The most striking new feature is the taskbar, which is usually cemented onto the bottom of the screen and pretty immovable on Windows 11. Seelen UI can pop the taskbar out and let you place it anywhere you please, which is a breath of fresh air compared to Microsoft's default offerings.

If you have any experience with Rofi on Linux, you'll know how nice it is to have an app launcher at your fingertips at all times. Unfortunately, the Windows Search bar can't really hold a candle to it. The good news is that Seeleen UI has its own app launcher based on Rofi that gives you quick and easy access to the programs installed on your PC. The developer also plans to add some interesting new features to Seelen UI, such as a more powerful Alt-Tab feature that makes it easier to swap between windows.

If you want to give this app a try, the developer recommends that you download it from the Microsoft Store. This will allow the app to keep itself updated with all the latest patches and features. If you're not a fan of that method, you can grab it from the GitHub download page, or you can use Winget to grab the latest version using the command "winget install --id Seelen.SeelenUI".