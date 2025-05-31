There are games we play once, enjoy, and never think about again. And then there are the ones that live rent-free in your head, making you reinstall them every few months just to chase a feeling.

These games are the ones I can’t seem to let go of, no matter how many times I’ve finished them, broken them, or introduced them to friends. Some are massive, some are tiny, and some are just pure muscle memory at this point. But all of them? Permanent fixtures in my library — and my heart.

Related 11 of the greatest AAA single-player games ever created The greatest single-player games ever made — genre-defining, unforgettable stories that will stay with you forever.

7 Hitman: World of Assassination trilogy

Hundreds of hours, and hundreds of ways to take out the target