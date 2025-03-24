Many fans love the Borderlands series and are looking forward to the next game, Borderlands 4. Unfortunately, these same fans are skeptical about the upcoming sequel, thanks to a short string of bad releases. Because of this, they have been asking for specific upgrades and features to be added to Borderlands 4 to ensure its success. Whether or not Gearbox Entertainment will listen is up for debate, but many have said that these features are required if the developer wants the game to succeed.

4 An option to skip dialogue/cutscenes

No more standing around

Source: Gearbox Entertainment

One of the biggest disappointments of Borderlands 3 was the inability to skip cutscenes or dialogue. Every time you spoke to a character in the campaign, you had to stick around and wait until they were done, and you got the next objective. This was vastly different from Borderlands 2 — a game that allowed you to run away when someone spoke to you. The lack of freedom annoyed fans, especially those who wanted to play through the main story with multiple characters. It ultimately made the story feel slow and led to most players only playing through the campaign once. This point has been brought up in multiple Reddit posts and throughout comments on X.

3 A fix for the legendary crisis

It's worse than the Crisis on Infinite Earths