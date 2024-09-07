When you think of essential PC apps, PowerToys, HWiNFO, and Equalizer APO might be the ones that cross your mind. However, the world of PC software is a vast and interesting place, filled to the brim with obscure applications that you may or may not be familiar with. If you've already outfitted your system with all the popular utilities and tools out there, here are ten highly useful yet underrated apps that you might want to check out.

10 Lossless Scaling

Downloading more FPS is more legit than you may have thought

If your graphics card is struggling to run games at decent FPS, you might want to try using frame generation and upscaling to make up for the lack of sheer GPU horsepower. However, not all games are compatible with Nvidia or AMD’s frame-generation algorithms, and you’ll also need to invest in newer graphics cards to use this technology.

Enter Lossless Scaling, a $7 application that can add frame-generation capabilities to any application or game of your choice! Of course, the app is far from perfect and is prone to a lot of artifacts, latency, and ghosting issues. But for anyone who wants a smooth experience on slower-paced games without lowering the resolution to oblivion, Lossless Scaling is more than worth your money, especially with the app now supporting x4 frame generation.

9 Ventoy

Great for distro hoppers

As someone who cycles between multiple operating systems every week, Ventoy has easily become one of my most-used apps ever since I downloaded it a few months ago. Without Ventoy, you’ll have to write a USB drive with fresh OS files every time you need to install a new operating system on your PC.

However, Ventoy gets rid of this tedious process by allowing you to add several OS images to the USB drive, and you can easily switch between the different operating systems at will. It’s not locked behind a paywall either, making it quite a worthwhile addition to any tinkerer’s toolkit.

8 AutoHotkey

For all your automation needs

Windows 11 supports a handful of shortcuts to make your life easier, and you can set some keyboard macros using PowerToys if you want more customization. However, few applications can provide as much of a boost to your productivity as AutoHotkey.

While it has a steep learning curve, AutoHotkey features a full-fledged scripting language that allows you to automate all your tasks, and with some practice, you’ll be writing your own code in no time. From setting up simple macros to scheduling frequent backups, AutoHotkey is a powerful application that’s more than worth your while.

7 WinSCP

A quick and easy way to share files across devices

File managers that support cross-platform file sharing are incredibly useful when you need to share a handful of files between devices over a LAN network. Having used a bunch of applications for my FTP and SFTP needs, WinSCP blows everything else out of the water with its simple yet robust UI.

In addition to its open-source nature, WinSCP supports a handful of file-sharing protocols, including WebDAV and AWS’ S3 service.

6 DisplayFusion

The definitive app for multi-monitor setups