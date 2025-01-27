Unlike macOS and Windows, the Linux ecosystem is filled with a host of cool distributions, each featuring its own spin on the open-source platform. But for tinkerers who love working with different distros, you might end up getting tired of installing the same ol’ Debian and Arch-flavored distributions. So, here’s a list of unique Linux distributions that are as useful as they are eccentric.

Related 6 quality of life features Windows can learn from Linux 2024 is shaping up to be a great year for Windows, and I'd love to see these six features added into the beloved operating system

5 Tiny Core Linux

It’s like DietPi and Puppy Linux, but even more lightweight

Thanks to their lightweight nature and low-performance overhead, Linux distributions are ideal for resurrecting obsolete hardware. In fact, there’s a slew of Linux operating systems that favor low resource consumption over all else. However, Tiny Core Linux takes the resource-efficient nature of its brethren to the next level with its 17MB ISO file.

Heck, even the GUI version of the OS takes up merely 23MB! So, if you’re looking to bring a dinosaur PC back from oblivion, Tiny Core Linux is worth checking out. While the GUI layout is far from intuitive, it’s still fairly usable in 2025 – so long as you try to run anything more complicated than a web browser.

4 NixOS

A coder’s best friend (and worst nightmare)