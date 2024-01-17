Key Takeaways Custom PC cases offer personal flair and allow for individual creativity and expression.

Each case showcased in this article offers distinct features and caters to different needs in the PC building space.

These cases combine innovative design with practicality, reflecting the varied demands of modern PC builders.

Opting for a custom PC build allows for personal flair, particularly while choosing a case. These cases are more than functional boxes to house your PC's components; they represent individual creativity and expression. The selection here — from the Core P90's unique display to the Cooler Master MasterFrame 700's modularity — illustrates diverse needs in PC building. Whether for showcasing, space efficiency, or versatile use, each case offers distinct features. This range reflects the varied demands of modern PC builders, focusing on both innovative design and practicality.

8 Thermaltake Core P90

The Thermaltake Core P90 is a conversation starter, appealing to those who enjoy making a statement with their technology. Its ability to showcase the internal components in a unique, three-dimensional layout makes it a centerpiece for any tech enthusiast's space. Furthermore, the flexibility in cooling solutions and component placement caters to both aesthetic preferences and functional requirements. This case deserves a spot on this list not just for its distinctive appearance but for its thoughtful integration of form and function. These elements make it a top choice for PC builders who value innovation and style in their setups.

Thermaltake Core P90 $142 $153 Save $11 Thermaltake's Core P90 is unlike any other case out there. It looks like the company took its existing P5 case, sliced it in half, and then rotated it 90 degrees. The result is the Core P90. It's massive and expansive (and expensive), but it will make your PC look like a truly unique system. $142 at Amazon

7 G.SKILL Z5i

The G.SKILL Z5i, with its unique pentagonal design and curved glass panels, stands out in the mini-ITX case market sector. It not only offers notable flair but also supports high-end, triple-slot graphics cards up to 330mm and 280mm AIO liquid coolers, making it suitable for powerful, compact builds. However, its exclusive compatibility with mini-ITX motherboards could be a limiting factor for some builders. This case is ideal for those who prioritize a striking and compact structure. The way it merges high-end hardware support with innovative style earns it a place on a list that values both form and functionality.

Gskill Z5i Mini-ITX Case $140 $200 Save $60 The G.Skill Z5i mini-ITX case steps away from the norm with its pentagonal design and curved glass. It's a compact case that is capable of supporting larger graphics cards and effective cooling systems, offering a unique blend of form and function for small-scale PC builds. $140 at Amazon

6 Thermaltake AH T600 Snow Helicopter

The Thermaltake AH T600 Snow Helicopter is inspired by military helicopter designs, giving it a bold, impressive appeal. This case stands out with its robust, Air Force-styled architecture, which integrates two large 5mm tempered glass panels on the sides and three smaller (3mm) tempered glass "windows" on the front. These features not only provide excellent ventilation but also allow for a full display of the PC's internal components. The chassis supports a wide range of motherboards, from Mini ITX to E-ATX, offering versatility for various build sizes. It accommodates up to four 120mm fans at the front, making it suitable for advanced cooling setups. The AH T600 is designed for high-end expansion and can accommodate substantial cooling systems, including a 480mm custom liquid cooling radiator and up to 360mm AIO liquid coolers. Additionally, the case supports both vertical and horizontal GPU placements, enhancing display flexibility and reducing strain on the motherboard while amplifying its sight lines.

Thermaltake AH T600 The Thermaltake AH T600, inspired by military helicopters, offers a bold, full-tower design. Featuring two 5mm tempered glass panels and three smaller glass windows, it showcases internal components with a heli-style architecture. This case is perfect for enthusiasts seeking a dramatic, eye-catching build that combines high visibility with an imposing, martial aesthetic. $300 at Amazon

5 AZZA CSAZ-811 Mesa

The AZZA CSAZ-811 Mesa is quite a head-turner, primarily for a design that draws inspiration from the natural contours of an iceberg. This innovative approach results in a test-bench-like design supported by a foundation that's crafted from ventilated aluminum panels. The case features asymmetrical tempered glass panels, which provide a unique view from various angles, contributing to its standout appearance.

While the Mesa 811’s appearance is certainly eye-catching, its appeal goes beyond mere looks. It offers practicality in its horizontal layout, which enhances the accessibility of the main components and helps eliminate the GPU sag common in vertically oriented cases. The layout also allows for efficient cooling, with provisions for multiple fans and radiators. However, its uniqueness might not align with everyone’s taste or practical needs. The Mesa 811, with its atypical design and size, might pose challenges in terms of space efficiency or its fit within conventional setups. This case caters more to enthusiasts who are seeking something out of the ordinary and are willing to embrace an unconventional design that offers a memorable PC build experience.​

AZZA CSAZ-811 Mesa The Azza CSAZ-811 Mesa stands out with its iceberg-inspired design and horizontal layout, enhancing component accessibility. It supports multiple fans and radiators for efficient cooling and includes asymmetrical tempered glass panels for distinctive showcasing. This case is tailored for unconventional, eye-catching PC builds. $370 at Amazon

4 IN WIN Airforce

Unlike typical cases, the In Win Airforce is a 19-piece modular set, offering a DIY building experience. This arrangement appeals particularly to enthusiasts who enjoy the hands-on process of building and customizing their systems from the ground up. The Airforce's design is inspired by aircraft, evident in its sleek and modern appearance. This ultra-cool look makes it stand out in a market often dominated by more traditional box-shaped designs. Its availability in two color schemes, Justice White and Phantom Black, adds to its appeal.

Beyond its stylistic aspects, the Airforce's focus on excellent ventilation and cooling, with four high-performance fans and large anti-dust filters, ensures that it's not just about looks. Its spacious interior accommodates high-end components, catering to those who value both form and function. The In Win Airforce is tailored for those who want more than just a standard case, but those who seek an engaging building experience and a chassis that makes a statement.

InWin Airforce The InWin Airforce is a mid-tower chassis that stands out with its DIY, 19-piece modular design. It supports up to E-ATX motherboards, 390mm graphic cards, and six disk drives, offering a spacious interior and high expandability. This design makes it an interesting choice for PC builders looking for a customizable and functionally robust case. $210 at Amazon

3 Deepcool Quadstellar Infinity

The Deepcool Quadstellar Infinity brings a fresh look, with its compartmentalized layout. It separates components into different chambers, enhancing both style and cooling efficiency. With six tempered glass panels, this full-tower case offers a window-like view of its interior, accentuated by customizable RGB lighting on the front panel.

Supporting a wide range of motherboards up to E-ATX and graphics cards up to 380mm, the Quadstellar caters to various high-performance setups. The case is also designed for effective cooling, accommodating multiple fans and dual 360mm radiators. Its unique structure and feature set make the Quadstellar Infinity appealing to those who want a PC case that's visually impressive as well as highly functional.

DeepCool QUADSTELLAR INFINITY $270 $300 Save $30 The Quadstellar Infinity ATX PC case appears to be straight out of a sci-fi movie thanks to its compartmentalized design. It comes with lots of tempered glass panels and RGB lights, which embellish its overall appeal. It also has plenty of space inside for all the modern components. $270 at Newegg

2 Azza Cube 802

The Azza Cube 802 PC case, with its distinctive elevated cubic design, breaks away from traditional case structures. It features three tinted tempered glass panels, offering a full view of the interior that's complemented by three exterior RGB light strips and five Hurricane II ARGB fans. These elements combine to create a striking visual effect. The dual-chamber chassis separates components to enhance cooling efficiency. The case supports GPUs up to 320mm and has storage options for both great SSDs and HDDs. It caters to users who prioritize a bold, futuristic look in their PC setup, merging aesthetic appeal with practicality. The Cube 802's approach to PC housing is as much about making a statement as it is about efficiency and functionality.

Azza Cube 802 This stylish cube case gives you a new angle on your PC build, effectively assuming the role of functional art object. $338 at Newegg

1 Cooler Master MasterFrame 700

The Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 is a highly modular PC case that challenges conventional case design assumptions. It offers the flexibility to transform between a test bench and an open-air case mode. This adaptability makes it suitable for various user needs, especially for those who frequently switch components. Its assembly, however, is complex and may test the patience of builders due to its numerous parts and configurations. The case features unique "wings" that can be used as radiator mounts or component holders, adding to its versatility. Despite these features, the MasterFrame 700 is more of a showcase frame than a dedicated test bench, offering a unique blend of functionality and visual stylistics.

Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 Cooler Master's MasterFrame 700 case is an impressive engineering and design feat. Supporting motherboards up to SSI-EEB, you can install just about anything you could imagine inside this open-air chassis. $220 at Amazon $220 at Newegg

Thinking outside the box

These PC cases exemplify the vast possibilities in computer chassis design, each offering unique features and aesthetics that go beyond standard functionality. These cases cater to a variety of needs, whether for showcasing, space efficiency, or multipurpose builds. The Cube 802 redefines workspace integration, while the MasterFrame 700's adaptability serves multiple user scenarios. Each case on this list represents a blend of innovation, style, and practicality, meeting the wide range of demands of modern PC builders.