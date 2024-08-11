Key Takeaways Adobe Creative Cloud offers a variety of AI-powered tools, such as Spot Healing Brush and Generative Fill, enhancing photo editing capabilities.

Auto-Caption in Premiere Pro simplifies transcription tasks, supports multiple languages, and detecs speakers in each scene.

Roto Brush in After Effects simplifies isolating subjects in videos, making CGI implementation easier for beginners.

From adding realistic motion graphics to your videos to helping you create amazing illustrations, the Adobe Creative Cloud boasts a plethora of useful apps that are perfect for any creative professional. While there are plenty of useful alternatives available for those who don’t wish to subscribe to Adobe’s offerings, there’s no denying that few tools can provide as many facilities as their Adobe counterparts.

Inmterestingly, Adobe, like every other tech company, has begun integrating AI features into its repertoire of services. However, the Adobe CC is one of the rare cases where, instead of turning into a useless gimmick, the addition of artificial intelligence actually improved the workflow for artists. So, here are five AI tools in Adobe products that you should be aware of, regardless of whether you’re a newcomer to the design industry or have years of experience in editing videos, images, and other digital media.

5 Spot Healing Brush (Photoshop)

To remove unnecessary distractions from your images

Kicking things off with the golden standard for image editing, Photoshop has had many AI tools added to it in recent times. But for those who’re familiar with the sheer frustration of seeing unwanted elements from images, the Spot Healing Brush tool is easily one of the most useful additions to the app.

Sure, it won’t get rid of large abnormalities and large spots of undesirable distractions from your photos, and you might get some weird pixels if you use it over a large area. However, the Spot Healing Brush can easily get rid of small blemishes like wires or dust specs without producing any pixel distortions in the final image.

4 Generative Fill (Photoshop)

A jack-of-all-trades that requires precise prompts

Whereas the Spot Healing Brush is only good for correcting minor aberrations, the Generative Fill tool is designed to edit larger sections of your images. From getting rid of pesky backgrounds to filling in precise details, Generative Fill is more of an all-rounder tool than something you’ll only use once in a blue moon. However, you’ll need to be careful when using it, as Photoshop tends to come up with some weird stuff (and sometimes, downright Eldritch abominations) if you aren’t careful with the prompts.

3 Auto-Captions (Premiere Pro)

It can save a lot of time and effort

If your Premiere Pro workload consists of editing several hours of footage, transcribing all the audio into text can be quite tedious. Thankfully, the Auto-Caption tool can simplify the task by automatically generating the captions.

To further enhance its functionality, Adobe added support for multiple languages, and the tool can even detect the speakers in each scene! While it’s not always accurate, editing the auto-generated captions is quite simple, and you can re-transcribe entire sequences as many times as you desire.

2 Image Generator (Photoshop)

Not the best, but still pretty useful

A tool that warrants no explanation whatsoever, the Image Generation feature in Photoshop is powered by Adobe’s Firefly Image 3 AI model. Having used the web version of Firefly to create some reference photos for my catastrophic failure of an AI-produced short film, I’ll admit that Adobe’s in-house image generator isn’t the best at forming realistic images. However, there’s no denying that it’s a decent option when you need a decent background for all your layers, or just require something to get your creative juices flowing.

1 Roto Brush (After Effects)

It can end all your rotoscoping woes

While introducing CGI visuals into your videos can make them pop out more, poorly implemented visual effects can ruin even the best footage. And for those who’re just starting out, properly isolating the subject from the rest of the scene can be a major hurdle.

Thankfully, the Roto Brush dials the complexity of this ordeal down a notch by using AI to trace a basic outline. While it’s not always precise, you can easily remove the unnecessary components or add the missed sections within seconds.

Which AI tool is your favorite in the Adobe apps?

Close

Since I only use Photoshop, InDesign, and After Effects, the list is a bit on the shorter side. But for those who regularly use Adobe's robust app catalog, there are a bunch of other useful AI-powered utilities worth trying out. For instance, the Text To Vector Graphic tool in Illustrator has a lot of utility, and so does the Lens Blur effect in Lightroom. And although I believe there are better animation tools out there, the Auto Lip-Sync and Body Tracker options are fantastic additions to Adobe’s Character Animator application.