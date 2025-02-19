SysInternals is a suite of powerful Windows utilities from Microsoft that offers various tools to help optimize, troubleshoot, and monitor your PC. To access these apps, you can opt to download the SysInternals Suite package from the dedicated Microsoft SysInternals Learn page, or you can download each of the tools individually. The suite includes 74 tools, and most of them are mostly useful for troubleshooting purposes, but I picked the ones that will help you optimize your PC.

5 AutoRuns

It helps you clear background processes and startup apps