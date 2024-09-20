Microsoft is always adding more features to Windows, which help it keep up with the times and offer new functionality. But not all new additions to Windows have been welcome. Sometimes, Microsoft adds features that just don't make sense or are totally useless.

I'd like to talk about some of those useless features we've all had to deal with at some point. It's always good to remind ourselves of what's unnecessary so we can recognize what's actually useful, right?

10 My People

I loved it, but...

I've already talked about My People more times in recent weeks than anyone has... ever. And the truth is I loved this idea. Having a people-centric experience right on the taskbar made a lot of sense to me, as I had one or two people I talked to constantly across different apps. To be able to talk to that person no matter what app they wanted to use at that time was actually very cool.

The problem is this was all dependent on apps having support for this feature built-in, and those apps had to be designed with UWP and published on the Microsoft Store. What this meant was that there was close to no support for major platforms with this feature, and thus, it was rendered mostly useless. A new implementation today would be awesome, but as it was back on Windows 10, it just wasn't good enough for anyone to really use.

9 Chat with Microsoft Teams

Microsoft barely even tried

Chat powered by Microsoft Teams can kind of be seen as a successor to the My People feature, with the two primary similarities being the fact that they lived on the taskbar and that no one wanted to use them. Microsoft really carried My People's legacy on that front.

Rather than trying to support multiple apps at once, the Chat feature in the original Windows 11 release was simply an integration with Microsoft Teams, and in theory, I'd say this was a good idea. Skype had been moribund for a while at this point, and we all knew Teams was where Microsoft's future vision for messaging. Replacing Skype with Teams made sense.

Except Microsoft didn't replace Skype. Sure, Skype was no longer installed by default, but Teams was a completely fresh start and independent from Skype, so you had to create a profile and add contacts all over again, and hope others did the same. What's more, Skype kept getting updates after the Chat feature made its debut, with one of its biggest updates in years just a couple of months later. On top of that, Teams was simply broken on Windows 11, with video calls just not being reliable for months after the initial launch. This was an extremely poor attempt at getting users to try Teams, and it deservingly failed.

8 Timeline

Another good idea poorly executed

Timeline is one of the features with the most missed potential in Windows history. The ability to jump back into what you were doing before, especially when that info syncs across devices, is absolutely genius. This was at a time where cross-device connectivity was really becoming a major talking point, so it made all the sense in the world.

That is, until you realize that in order for your tasks to be saved to the timeline, the app where they came from had to support it, and again, no one was building around this. Your web browser pages were synced... if you were using Microsoft Edge.

I understand that getting this system to work naturally would be a huge challenge, and maybe it could never be done anyway. But it doesn't change the fact that it felt like it could be so much more than it was.

At least Microsoft is giving it another chance with Recall on Copilot+ PCs.

7 Windows Vista Sidebar

Gadgets were... interesting

Windows Vista is probably seen as the most bloated, messy Windows release in Microsoft's history (definitely so if you were born in the mid-90s), and for good reason. It wasn't a very good operating system at launch, and among the many things people didn't care for, it's fair to say that the Sidebar was a big one.

I remember seeing the Sidebar back in the day and I'm pretty sure I never ever used it. I probably even disabled it on my PCs. Looking back, I can see how maybe the RSS feed gadget could be useful, and Sticky Notes definitely could come in handy, but their implementation in Windows 7 without the sidebar was much better anyway.

Ultimately, the Windows Sidebar just used up resources on an operating system that was already notoriously slow compared to its predecessor, so it's clear why it's not really beloved.

6 Phone Companion

No, not Phone Link

You know how Windows 11 and 10 come with an app called Phone Link (previously Your Phone)? It allows you to link your phone via Bluetooth and use your PC to do certain things on your phone, like calling, texting, and on some devices, even access your phone apps. It's actually pretty neat.

But before Phone Link was a thing, and when Windows phones still existed, Microsoft had a much worse app called Phone Companion. All this app did was tell you to install other Microsoft apps on your phone. If you had a Windows phone, it would actually just tell you how great of a job you did buying the right phone. For Android and iOS, you'd have links to install apps on your phone that could enable cross-device connectivity in some way.

I understand why this app exists, but it didn't make it any less useless.

5 The Get Started app

Get Started... after you've already set up your PC

I have a question for you: have you ever opened the Get Started app on Windows 11? I'm just kidding, of course you haven't. And if you have, you know the feeling of true disappointment.

I don't actually understand the point of the Get Started app. The only thing that appears on it is the option to set up your PC for a specific purpose. You know, the question you're asked during the initial setup when you reset your PC? If you ignored it during the initial setup and just couldn't wait to ignore it again, you can do it inside this app. That's it.

I'd rank this closer to number one, but that's more attention than this app deserves.

4 Cortana

This isn't easy to say