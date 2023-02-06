Samsung has had a terrific run in the flagship smartphone space with the Galaxy S series, and it continues to ship some impressive devices like the Galaxy S23 series. The company gets a lot of things right with its flagships, but it has shipped its fair share of questionable features that left us scratching our heads. A lot of them were a part of its older flagships in the Galaxy S series when the company was open to taking bigger risks to appeal to the masses. We're talking about the decade-old Galaxy flagships like the S4 and S5, so you may not remember many of these features now. But we recently highlighted some of the best Galaxy S series we saw over the years, so it would only be fair to shed light on some of the most useless features we used in the Galaxy S series flagships. Let's dive in!

Air View

Samsung "reimagined" how you'd interact with your smartphone and developed a hand-waving feature called Air View. It arrived with the Galaxy S4 and was based on the Galaxy Note's ability to recognize when you're hovering over the screen with an S Pen to show you contextual information without actually touching the display. The Air View on the Galaxy S4 does the same, except it requires only your finger. It was a cool idea on paper, but I had a hard time using it in real life. Turns out, using a stylus is much easier for this because it requires precision to hover. I found myself tapping the display, so I ended up turning this feature off.

Air Gestures

Air Gestures — similar to Air View — sounds impressive on paper and looks really cool on marketing materials. Still, it's mostly just a complicated way of doing things that would otherwise be fairly easy to do. Wave your hand over the phone to scroll up and down a webpage or flip through a gallery of images — Sure! It sounds pretty cool, but it was overly sensitive, and it would often scroll back when you’re just moving your hands around. And since you had to leave this particular feature on all the time for it to work in case you need it, it would also interfere and take over when you're simply, say, hovering your hand or showing something on your phone to someone. It wasn't an enjoyable experience, and I know I am not alone when I say that.

It wasn't an enjoyable experience, and I know I am not alone when I say that.

While not part of Air Gestures, another feature similar to it was scrolling around your phone using only your eyes. Samsung called it Smart Scroll, and like Air View, users could manipulate the information on the screen without touching it. When your phone's selfie camera detected you were looking at it and a compatible app like email or the internet browser was open, you could scroll through the page by moving your eyes. Again, like Air Gestures, Smart Scroll sounds like a good idea, but it didn't work very well and had very limited app compatibility.

Swipe fingerprint sensor

The fingerprint sensor was one of the flagship features of the Galaxy S5. It was the first Galaxy flagship to have a biometric sensor to let you unlock using your fingerprint. It definitely had an edge over its competition in the Android space with it, but it wasn't the most reliable way to unlock the device. Unlike the modern fingerprint scanners that work with just a tap, you had to swipe your finger down on the Galaxy S5's home button for it to work. Not to mention, it would only work when you carefully swipe your finger down in the middle of the button at a particular angle and speed. It was just as complicated as it sounds, and most Galaxy S5 users were better off unlocking it using other traditional ways.

Bixby

Bixby is Samsung's answer to the popular digital assistants on the market from the likes of Google, Amazon, and Apple. Just like the others, Bixby was designed to be a smart assistant that lives inside your phone and proactively helps you with useful information to get you through your day. It was billed as one of the highlight features of the Galaxy S8, but it was no different from what Google already provided with its Assistant.

Quite frankly, Bixby wasn't — or still isn't — actually good or useful. A lot of Galaxy S8 users saw it as nothing more a bloatware that was assigned a dedicated button on the Galaxy S8. Today, Bixby is still around and part of many of Samsung's latest devices. But it has evolved a bit and is less focused on competing with Amazon or Google, instead, it is quite a powerful way to use many functions of your Galaxy device using only your voice. In this way, Bixby is better than its competitors. A part of me wanted to add the "Bixby button" as another useless feature in this post, but Samsung ended up allowing its users to remap it to something else.

A lot of the features mentioned above were touted as the highlights of some of the older Galaxy S series flagships. Still, I wasn't particularly enamored with any of them, really. In fact, I never saw one regular person using 'Air Gestures' or 'Air View' to interact with their phone or use Bixby over Google Assistant. But I'd like to know your thoughts on these features. Do you echo my thoughts on the features, or did you find any of them useful? Let me know by dropping a line in the comments below. Also, don't forget to add other features that you think were just as useless as these.