Building a PC is just the beginning of a truly great PC setup. You also need to focus on the other parts that make up your entire setup — your desk, monitor, peripherals, and lighting. Without enhancing these aspects, even a killer gaming PC can feel bland when placed in an incoherent setup. Fortunately, it's easy to do this right. You'll have to spend some time and money, yes, but it will be worth it in the end.

A good-looking setup can enhance your productivity simply because it's more inviting, elevating your experience whenever you sit down and spend time with it. This list isn't about the functional upgrades you can make to your setup, but the most visual and eye-catching ones that can give it a proper facelift.

5 A PC case with a modern aesthetic

Changing the exterior of your PC can be worth it

Close

I know swapping cases can be daunting once you've already built your PC. You need to disassemble the entire thing and build it all over again with the new case. However, if your existing case isn't doing your setup any favors, this effort is worthwhile. If you've picked a case that has a dated design, looks like every other case on the market, and looks like it belongs in an office, I'm sorry to say that it is probably time to let it go.

An upgrade to a beautiful case can finally make your PC the centerpiece of your setup, as it was always meant to be.

Today, there are more options than ever for modern PC cases with clean esthetics. They not only excel at cooling performance, spacious interiors, and functional features, but can easily fit in with your home decor. Think of the Fractal Design North for its wooden front panel, the Asus ProArt PA602 for its stealthy design, or the compact Teenage Engineering Computer-1 for its bold colorway.

There's no dearth of design choices in modern cases; you simply need to pick a lane and explore the options. The community around mini-ITX cases is growing rapidly, so you can explore a compact PC too, if you're okay with making certain compromises. An upgrade to a beautiful case can finally make your PC the centerpiece of your setup, as it was always meant to be.

4 An ultrawide monitor

Your display is meant to be displayed