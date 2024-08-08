Key Takeaways Understanding motherboard chipsets is crucial for PC performance, but often goes unnoticed by most users.

Motherboard chipsets are some of the components least understood in the computing world, but they still play an important role in determining the capabilities and performance of your PC. If you’ve ever been looking at motherboards and seen terms like “Intel Z790” or “AMD X670” but didn’t have a clue what they meant, those are motherboard chipsets. Acting as the central hub for everything on your motherboard, a chipset manages communication between the CPU, RAM, storage devices, and peripherals, ensuring that all of the components work together.

At its core, a motherboard chipset is divided into two main sections: the Northbridge and the Southbridge. The Southbridge can also be referred to as the Platform Controller Hub or, in AMD terminology, the Fusion Controller Hub (FCH). The Northbridge handles high-speed communication with components like RAM and graphics cards, while the Southbridge manages connections with peripherals like USB ports and storage devices. Typically, most Northbridge functions nowadays are integrated directly into the CPU, reducing complexity and boosting performance.

Different chipsets offer varying levels of features and support, tailored to specific types of processors and use cases. High-end chipsets cater to enthusiasts and gamers with support for overclocking and multiple GPU setups, while budget-friendly options provide enough functionality for everyday computing needs. Selecting the right chipset is very important, as it directly influences a system’s performance, compatibility, and upgrade potential.

Understanding the function and importance of chipsets can help users make the right decisions when building or upgrading their systems, but to be honest, it doesn't really matter a huge amount.

The role of Northbridge and Southbridge

As we already mentioned, a motherboard chipset is traditionally divided into two sections. The Northbridge handles high-speed communication with key components like RAM and graphics cards. It manages the data flow between the CPU and these high-performance parts. Traditionally, the Northbridge was located near the CPU, but modern technology integrates many of its functions directly into the CPU.

The Southbridge manages connections to slower peripherals. This includes USB ports, SATA connections for storage devices, audio codecs, and networking interfaces. While not as performance-critical as the Northbridge, the Southbridge ensures that these peripherals can communicate with the CPU and other system components without bottlenecks. By handling these less demanding tasks, the Southbridge allows the Northbridge (or the CPU) to focus on high-speed data processing.

Together, the Northbridge and Southbridge create a system where high-speed and low-speed communications are managed efficiently. This division ensures that performance-critical tasks and peripheral functions are handled smoothly. As motherboards advance, the distinction between these two sections has blurred, with many Northbridge responsibilities being absorbed by the CPU.

Nowadays, Northbridge and Southbridge aren’t terms that are really used when talking about motherboards. Instead, the functions of these components have been absorbed into the CPU and the remaining chipset components are often referred to collectively. This is a shift in motherboard architecture that leans into more integrated designs, but for users, this integration means reduces latency and power consumption.

What chipset should you be looking for?

Most of the time, it doesn't matter

When selecting a chipset for your motherboard, you'll need to take into account several factors to inform your purchase. The first consideration is compatibility with your chosen CPU, as different chipsets support different processor families and features. For example, Intel’s Z790 chipset pairs well with high-end Intel CPUs like the 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core processors, offering features like overclocking support and multiple PCIe lanes for GPUs. Similarly, AMD’s X670 chipset is designed for Ryzen 7000 series and above CPUs, supporting the AM5 socket.

Depending on the specific features you need for your build, that may change the chipset you need. If you plan on using multiple GPUs, you'll need to make sure that the chipset supports enough PCIe lanes. The Intel Z790, for instance, supports way more PCIe 4.0 lanes than you'll get on Intel B760. The B760 packs 10 PCIe 4.0 lanes versus 20 on the Z790. You'll also get overclocking support on the Z790 which you won't get on the B760. For AMD, the difference is a little bit less tangible, and you'll only run into problems like reduced PCIe lanes. You can still overclock on AMD's mid-range boards.

Your budget is the most important factor, and for pretty much everyone, middle-of-the-road options like the AMD B650 and Intel's B760 are completely fine. High-end chipsets like the Intel Z790 and AMD X670 come with a higher price tag but can offer more features, especially when looking at Intel. While AMD will allow overclocking on its lower-tier motherboards, like on the B650 chipset, Intel only allows overclocking on its Z motherboards.

Being honest, most of the time it doesn't even matter. Unless you know you'll need a lot of drives or you want to overclock an Intel CPU, then you can just get whatever best fits your budget.