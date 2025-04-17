The motherboard doesn't contribute directly to your PC's performance, except by providing the necessary slots and ports and decent power delivery. Spending more on high-end motherboards, therefore, is pointless for the majority of gamers. This is what I believed for a long time, and as a result, always bought an affordable motherboard that lacked niceties like quick-release slots, SSD heatsinks, and more.

It turns out, however, that in my quest to save money and buy the least motherboard possible, I missed out on a variety of modern features that were already commonplace long before I eventually used them. Many of you would have used some or all of these on your motherboard years ago, but I ignored them for almost two decades of my PC building journey.

An image showing the ROG branding on an ASUS ROG gaming motherboard.
5

5 Debug displays and LEDs

I thought I'd never need them

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero debug

I built my first PC in 2007 after using a Pentium 3 pre-built for 7 years. Since then, I have solved countless problems related to misconfigured BIOS settings, corrupted installation files, Windows boot failures, faulty hard drives, and overheating CPUs. I prided myself on fixing these issues without too much help from the internet, and considered features like debug LEDs and displays unnecessary at best.

As I became busier in life and had fewer hours to kill messing around with the hardware and firmware of my PCs, I realized that I would have welcomed a bit of help from the motherboard itself. Debug LEDs and displays were available on many mid-range motherboards around the time I was building my Ryzen 5 1600 PC in 2017. Out of habit, I still went with a budget Asus B350 motherboard, which I regretted later.

I was working a full-time job now, and diagnosing PC issues felt like a nuisance rather than a challenge. Having a few lights or numbers indicating the source of the issues would have made my life a tiny bit easier, had I just spent slightly more on the motherboard.

Installing a motherboard inside the Vetroo K1 Pangolin
11

4 BIOS flashback

Never had it before 2022

rear io panel of msi z690 unify-x motherboard with the bios flashback port highlighted