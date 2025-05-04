I feel bad for motherboard makers. Short of your power supply, it's probably the most mundane component in your PC, and with stiff competition in the market, brands like MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, and ASRock need to pack in more features to separate their offerings from the rest of the market. Some of those extras are good, but there are plenty of motherboard features that just aren't worth the money.

Although you can find a purpose for just about any PC component, here are a few motherboard features that, for most PC builders, are completely pointless.

5 Premium audio chipsets

If you're worried about audio quality, best not let your motherboard handle it in the first place