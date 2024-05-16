Key Takeaways Motherboard is key to future-proofing your PC, as it dictates your upgrade path.

Swapping motherboards can be disruptive to the entire system, as removing and reinstalling a new one can be quite tedious.

Good-quality motherboards are also quite expensive, so the last thing you want to do is pick the wrong board and deal with unecessary upgrades.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: the motherboard is one of the most crucial components of a computer, and it's not something to be considered an afterthought. It may not be the most exciting component to pick, but this less glamorous component often holds the key to longevity and upgradability. That's right, the motherboard is essentially the backbone of a computer, and it's the cornerstone of a future-proof PC build as it can directly impact the kind of components you can add to your PC in the future.

I've always been a big proponent of buying a good-quality motherboard that comes with all the essentials, and I believe it's particularly crucial for those trying to future-proof their PC for the best bang for their buck. No seriously, if there was only one component to future-proof in my PC, then I'd pick the motherboard. Let me explain.

Motherboard dictates your upgrade path

Don't lock yourself out of processor upgrades

Everything from a processor and RAM modules to an M.2 drive and other PCIe components connects to your motherboard, meaning it essentially dictates which components you can use on your PC. By choosing one of the best motherboards out there, be it an AM5 or an Intel motherboard, you are essentially locking your computer to a particular generation of processors and other supporting components.

If you picked up an Intel motherboard with an LGA1700 socket for an Alder Lake or a Raptor desktop CPU, for instance, you will not be able to use the same board for the upcoming Arrow Lake chips. That means you've essentially locked your PC to those chips for the foreseeable future, or at least until you're willing to spend more money, which we'll get to in the following sections. Similarly, those who built an AMD-based build on the AM4 platform won't be able to upgrade in the future, as AMD already has quite a few AM5 parts out there on the market and is not likely to dish out anymore AM4 parts.

So you must future-proof your build by picking the right motherboard to ensure you don't have to be stuck with a particular set of processors just because you have a fully functional motherboard that you're not willing to part ways with. If you're building a PC right now, then go for either an AM5 motherboard or wait for the new next-gen motherboards with an LGA1851 socket for Intel Arrow Lake compatibility.

The same goes for other components too, because you won't be able to install, say, DDR5 memory modules on a motherboard that only supports DDR4 RAM that you may have bought during the Alder Lake days. You can't even add more M.2 drives to your PC if you don't have enough slots for them on your old motherboard if you didn't plan it in advance. Additionally, you could potentially lock yourself to a particular form-factor, too, if your motherboard is too big or too small for a particular PC case.

Swapping motherboards is disruptive to the entire system

Removing and reinstalling all the components can be quite tedious

Swapping out a motherboard, in case you don't know, is quite tedious. It's fairly simple as long as you follow the right procedure and know what you are doing, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's still a boring and a rather time-consuming activity. I say that because it involves unpluging all the connectors that go into the motherboard, and also removing each individual component like the processor, RAM modules, M.2 drive, GPU, and more from it.

Removing the CPU cooler itself can be quite a task, and so can be the overall process of removing the motherboard from the case itself. Also, the fact that you'd have to repeat the entire process from scratch while installing a new motherboard will probably make you reconsider the entire process. It is true that you (hopefully) won't repeat this process quite frequently, but even doing it occasionally is no easy feat, especially if you're new to the world of PC building and aren't very comfortable handling PC components and their installations.

Motherboards are expensive

It's never a good idea to skimp on them

On top of being a difficult component to swap out without disrupting the rest of the system, it can also be quite expensive to buy a motherboard. Yes, there are budget AM5 motherboards and some options for Intel-based builds, too, but you'll typically be spending anywhere between $250 to $350 on a reliable and high-quality motherboard. That's just as expensive as a good CPU, if not more, which means it can get pretty pricey to upgrade them over something like, say, an M.2 drive or a RAM module.

Add that to the overall cost of a potential CPU and other supporting component upgrades, and you'll quickly realize how expensive a motherboard upgrade can become. You can avoid paying an exorbitant price on your motherboard upgrade by future-proofing your build early on with a good motherboard.

Chart your upgrade path in advance

Picking the right motherboard for your build is extremely crucial, as choosing wisely can mean the difference between a system that ages gracefully over a few years with upgrades or one that quickly becomes obsolete. This also means you should have clarity about the kind of upgrades you want to make to your system in the foreseeable future, so I'd say it's better to chart an upgrade path in advance, preferably during the planning phase. I say that because a lot of factors such as socket compatibility, memory support, and expansion slots directly impact your ability to upgrade your system, and your motherboard is at the forefront of it all.