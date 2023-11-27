Cyber Monday is in full swing with some of the best PC gaming deals live right now. If you're one of those who patiently waited for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to build a gaming PC, there are some fantastic motherboards on sale right now, many of them going for their lowest price ever. With a mix of DDR4 and DDR5 motherboards, you can grab a great deal whether you're building an older-gen or current-gen gaming rig.

ASUS Prime B650-PLUS - DDR5 ATX motherboard

Asus PRIME B650-PLUS ATX AM5 Motherboard $150 $200 Save $50 The Asus Prime B650-Plus is another one of Asus' quality and value-for-money motherboards for AMD's AM5 socket. If you're targeting a full-sized board with a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot for your budget or mainstream build, this Cyber Monday discount brings this excellent board to its lowest price ever. $150 at Amazon $150 at Newegg

Some of the best AM5 motherboards used to be prohibitively expensive until last year, but of late, you can find great options in the sub-$200 price segment. The Asus Prime B5650-Plus is one of the most affordable AM5 motherboards you can find that has everything you need for a mainstream Ryzen gaming PC.

You've got DDR5-6400 support, dual M.2 slots with one being PCIe 5.0, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports. You even have a decent VRM design, RGB lighting, and a great-looking dual-tone design. Thanks to Cyber Monday, you can grab this board for only $150, which happens to be its lowest price ever.

Gigabyte B550I Aorus Pro AX - AM4 Mini-ITX motherboard

Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX $151 $210 Save $59 The Gigabyte B550I Aorus Pro AX is a perfect option for compact AM4 builds. With premium build quality, dual M.2 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an excellent VRM design, this Cyber Monday deal makes this motherboard an irresistible deal, bringing it to its lowest price ever. $151 at Amazon $151 at Newegg

If you're into SFF builds and need an awesome mini-ITX motherboard for building a budget AM4 system, the Gigabyte B550I Aorus Pro AX could be the perfect choice. Considering what you're getting at around $150 with this Cyber Monday deal, there are very few boards that could beat this one. It sports a gorgeous design with RGB lighting, premium construction with decent VRMs, dual M.2 slots with a premium heatsink, Wi-Fi 6, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connectivity.

Cyber Monday motherboard deals - There's more

When looking for motherboards selling for their all-time lowest prices, these options were some of the best deals I could find at various retailers. But, there are a lot more motherboard deals to be had, especially from Asus, if you're thinking of building a mid-range or high-end gaming PC this holiday season.