Latest Moto 360 now receiving major Wear OS H-MR2 update

Motorola gave up on designing smartwatches years ago, but the Moto 360 product line lives on. eBuyNow released a new Moto 360-branded watch in January of 2020, which used Google’s Wear OS operating system with few changes. There’s now some good news for anyone with a newer Moto 360 watch — it’s finally getting the latest Wear OS update.

Most components of Wear OS are updated through Play Services or the Play Store, so as long as a watch shipped with (or was updated to) Android Wear 2.0, most current Wear OS features will work. However, Google occasionally updates the core Android-based operating system, when new features require system-level changes. The last time this happened was with last September’s H-MR2 update, which included performance improvements, a simplified pairing process, better LTE support, and a few other changes.

According to several reports on the Wear OS subreddit (via 9to5Google), the latest Moto 360 (produced by eBuyNow) is now receiving the H-MR2 update. The only noticeable change appears to be that the “Hey Google” hotword works more reliably, but any improvements in performance or battery life might take a few days to become noticeable.

Even though it has been six months since Google released the Wear OS H-MR2 update, the new Moto 360 is one of the first watches to get it. Fossil started updating its Gen 5 watches in December, but the upgrade was put on hold after some bugs were discovered. The OPPO Watch also received H-MR2 in December, seemingly with no issues, and the Suunto 7 smartwatch got it in September.

eBuyNow is expected to release more Motorola-branded smartwatches later this year, including at least one model with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. The company’s current Moto 360 watch uses the older Wear 3100 System-on-a-Chip design since it predated the launch of the 4100. Three new models are currently planned, including a square model reminiscent of the OPPO Watch and Apple Watch.