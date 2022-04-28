Newly leaked images show us more of the Motorola Moto E32

Motorola hasn’t really taken command of the Android smartphone segment in quite some time. While it has had some interesting offerings over the past few years, mainly in the foldable smartphone category with its Razr 5G, most of its devices have been overshadowed by releases from Samsung, OnePlus, and others. Now we’re getting our first look at the Moto E32, a more budget-oriented smartphone.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the Moto E32, with past reports detailing its design and specifications. However, this new leak offers our best look yet, with most of its specifications in tow. According to reliable leaker Nils Ahrensmeier, the Moto E32 will be powered by a UniSOC T606 processor and will have 4GB RAM, with 64GB of internal storage.

If 64GB of internal storage isn’t enough (really, it probably isn’t), the device will also offer an expansion slot that takes a microSD card up to 1TB. As far as the display goes, it will be a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen. The resolution will top out at 1600 x 720 pixels with a 90Hz refresh rate. As for dimensions, the Moto E32 will come in at 163.95×74.9×8.49mm and will weigh in at 184 grams.

As you can probably see from the included image, the phone will have three cameras on the rear. According to the leak, there will be a 16MP shooter for the primary lens. There will also be two 2MP cameras that will round out the trio. On the front, users will have an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone will arrive with a 5000mAh battery and support charging speeds up to 18W.

It’s unclear at this time when the handset will arrive at retailers. Although the Motorola Moto E32 isn’t a flagship by any means, it could still be quite an alluring offering. This will all depend on its price, which we don’t have any information about just yet.

Source: Nils Ahrensmeier