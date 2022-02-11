Motorola Edge 30 Pro leaked renders reveal stylus support and smart folio case

Motorola is gearing up to launch its first 2022 flagship lineup — the Motorola Edge 30 series. We already know quite a lot about the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the vanilla Edge 30, thanks to a steady stream of leaks over the past few months. Now ahead of the official launch, leaked renders of the Moto Edge 30 Pro have surfaced.

Noted leaker Evan Blass has shared high-quality renders of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, complete with a stylus and folio case. Last month, our exclusive report gave you the first look at the Bluetooth-equipped Motorola Smart Stylus and a folio case for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. According to Evan’s leak, it looks like the stylus and smart folio case may not be exclusive to the Ultra model. It’s also entirely possible that what we have been referring to as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra all along is actually the Motorola Edge 3o Pro. In other words, there might not be a Motorola Edge 30 Ultra at all, just the Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Edge 30.

In any case, the folio case and the stylus shown in the images below are in line with what we reported last month.

While the leak doesn’t reveal much about the stylus, we know that it connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth and supports air gestures and wireless charging. When paired with the folio case, the stylus offers additional features like automatically opening an app when you remove the stylus.

Meanwhile, the smart folio case has a vertical cutout in the middle to display the always-on display (AOD). The case comes with a built-in kickstand, and although not shown in the render, it likely has a stylus holder on the back as well.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to be a rebadged version of the Chinese Moto Edge X30, so we know pretty much everything about its hardware specifications. According to a recent teaser from Motorola’s Twitter handle, it looks like the new lineup is launching on February 24.