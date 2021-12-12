Do you think the Moto Edge X30 has what it takes to put Motorola back on the map?

Motorola lifted the covers off the all-new Moto Edge X30 in China earlier this week. Not only is it the first phone to launch with Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but it’s also the first non-Google phone to launch with Android 12 out of the box. However, these aren’t the only things that make the Moto Edge X30 special. The phone has much more to offer in terms of premium hardware, but the best part is that its top-end variant costs around $650 only.

Moto Edge X30: Specifications

Specification Moto Edge X30 Display 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display

144Hz refresh rate

576Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+

10bit color

DCI-P3 coverage

1024nits peak brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR4 + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

68W fast charging support Security – Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, 1/1.55″, PDAF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 50MP, 1/2.76″, AF, 117° FoV

Tertiary: 2MP Front Camera(s) 60MP, 1/2.8″ Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

NFC Software MYUI 3.0 based on Android 12

The Moto Edge X30 starts at CNY 3,199, which is roughly around $500. For that price, it offers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz peak refresh rate, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. In the camera department, the phone features a 60MP selfie shooter, which resides within a centered hole-punch cutout on all except the top-end variant, along with a 50MP+50MP+2MP triple camera setup on the back. The device also features stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, 5G capabilities, and NFC support.

The Moto Edge X30 comes in three other RAM/storage configurations, which are priced as follows:

8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,399(~$533)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,599 (~$565)

12GB + 256GB (with under-display camera): CNY 3,999 (~$627)

As you can tell by looking at the specs alone, the Moto Edge X30 offers a lot for its price tag. It’s cheaper than most other flagships available in the market today, even though it features a newer SoC, and that could help make it one of the best smartphones of 2022. However, that all depends on whether Motorola launches the device at a similar price point in international markets or not.

Smartphones from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme are almost always a bit more expensive in international markets than they are in China, and we believe that the Moto Edge X30 will also be priced a bit higher when it launches globally. But even if Motorola charges a $100 premium on each model in international markets, the top-end variant will still end up being significantly cheaper than its rivals.

Do you think the Moto Edge X30’s affordable price tag will help Motorola make bank in the flagship smartphone segment? Or do you think buyers will still stick to flagships from other OEMs? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and let us know why you think the Moto Edge X30 has (or doesn’t have) what it takes to put Motorola back on the map.