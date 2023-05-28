Moto G 5G (2023) The Moto G (2023) is $150 cheaper than its predecessor and comes with a 6.5-inch LCD 120Hz display, Snapdragon 480+ processor, 4GB of RAM, dual rear cameras, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Pros Android 13 support Expandable storage Snapdragon silicon Cons Only 4GB of RAM Just 128 GB internal storage Dual camera system $250 at Motorola

Motorola's G-series of budget smartphones get more compelling every year, providing all the essentials at an affordable price. This year's Moto G (2023) is no different, but it might not be enough to warrant an upgrade over the Moto G (2022). Though it's clear that the Moto G (2023) is a more complete package as a budget smartphone in 2023 than its predecessor, it also shares a lot of similarities with that model. In some cases, the Moto G (2023) features changes that some might consider a step back, like a dual-camera system with a lower megapixel camera than the Moto G (2022).

Moto G (2023) vs. Moto G (2022): Price, specs, and availability

The Moto G (2023) was announced in early May and was released May 25, 2023. The smartphone comes in two colors, Ink Blue and Harbor Gray, and has a retail price of $250. Unlike earlier versions of the Moto G lineup, the Moto G (2023) only comes in a single model, which features 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The phone can be purchased through Motorola's website, online retailers like Amazon, and through select carriers.

The Moto G (2022) was released in May 2022 with a retail price of $400, but discounts have brought the price down to $200. The smartphone can still be purchased from Motorola and Amazon, and the Moto G (2023)'s release all but guarantees the discounts are here to stay. Though the Moto G (2022) is only offered in the Moonlight Gray color, there are two different models. The 64GB model ships with 4GB of RAM, while the 256GB model ships with 6GB of RAM. Both the 2023 and 2022 versions of the Moto G phone have expandable storage, so you can add space with a microSD card.



Moto G 5G (2023) Moto G 5G Brand Motorola Motorola Display 6.5-inch, HD+ (1600x720), 269ppi, LCD, 120Hz refresh rate 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz RAM 4GB 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/128GB with microSD card expansion up to 1TB 64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM Battery 5,000mAh 5000 mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Android 13 Android 12 Front camera 8MP f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm Rear cameras 48MP f/1.7 main, 2MP f/2.4 macro 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Dimensions 6.46 x 2.95 x 0.33-inches 165.4 x 75.8 x 9.4 mm Colors Ink Blue, Harbor Gray Moonlight Gray Micro SD card support Yes Yes Material Plastic Plastic

Motorola Moto G (2023) vs. Moto G (2022): Similar design and display

The Moto G (2023) looks similar to the Moto G (2022), but you'll notice one key difference on the back of the phone: the latest model has a dual-camera system, while its predecessor has a triple-camera system. You might think that this makes the Moto G (2023) camera system a downgrade, but that really isn't the case. At this price point, additional cameras typically aren't good enough to really add value, as our reviewer found. Thinking of it that way, it might actually be a good thing that the Moto G (2023) is missing that extra camera sensor on the back.

Besides that slight difference, it's much of the same for the Moto G (2023). It has a plastic back just like its predecessor, but it is worth noting that the 2023 model is a whole millimeter thinner. It's lighter as well, so if you like lighter phones, the Moto G (2023) will feel good in your hand.

The Moto G Power (2023) has the exact same resolution display as its predecessor, but Motorola has managed to slim down the bezels and increase the refresh rate. The 2023 version has an 82.9% screen-to-body ratio, which is slightly more than the 81.4% of the 2022 version. As for the actual display panel, both models have the same 6.5-inch display that features an IPS LCD panel. However, the 2023 model is capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates, while the 2022 model is limited to 90Hz refresh rates. At this price point, it's impressive that Motorola managed to squeeze in a high refresh rate display panel.

Motorola Moto G (2023) vs. Moto G (2022): Underwhelming cameras

As we mentioned, the sub $300 price point doesn't leave a lot of room for great smartphone cameras. The Moto G (2023) has two camera sensors: a 48MP wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. By comparison, the Moto G (2022) has three camera sensors: a 50MP wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. On both models, the only one that's worth using is the main wide camera, which still falls short of mid-range and flagship smartphones.

Our reviewer found that the Moto G (2023)'s main camera took passable photos for a budget smartphone, but even in broad daylight, photos came out overexposed and bright. Night mode was hit or miss, and the focus issues with the Moto G (2023) are worsened in low-light situations. Though, you aren't buying the Moto G series for the camera hardware, and both the 2023 and 2022 versions are sufficient at this price point.

Motorola Moto G (2023) vs. Moto G (2022): Software and performance

The Moto G (2023) received a pretty nice spec bump, and that shows in the daily use of the phone. It has a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, which is a solid chip for a budget smartphone. However, despite the increase in speed, it actually has less memory than the more expensive model of the Moto G (2022). Last year's version maxed out at 6GB of RAM, while this year's model only has 4GB of RAM. Our reviewer found that the Moto G (2023) was snappy to use, nevertheless.

The bigger factor might be software, where the Moto G (2023) has a significant leg up over its predecessor. The Moto G (2023) ships with the current Android 13, while the 2022 model ships with Android 12. Though Motorola planned to bring Android 13 to the Moto G (2022), the Moto G (2023) will undoubtedly have an extra year of software support. That matters a lot, considering Motorola doesn't have the best track record when it comes to software support, especially for its low-end phones.

Motorola Moto G (2023) vs. Moto G (2022): Battery life continues to impress

Motorola is known for offering great battery life on their smartphones, and this trend continues with the Moto G. The 2023 model and the 2022 version both have a 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola says can last up to two days. Even if that isn't the case in daily use, you'll definitely finish a full day of use without having to charge during the day. That is something that some flagships struggle to provide, so the Moto G (2023) and Moto G (2022) definitely have impressive battery life.

Motorola Moto G (2023) vs. Moto G (2022): Which is right for you?

Though the Moto G (2023) has a lot of similarities with its predecessor, it has quality-of-life improvements that are worth the extra $50. The extra year of software alone might be worth the higher price tag because you'll be able to use the Moto G (2023) for longer. Beyond that, the improved processing power, thanks to a new Snapdragon chip, will surely make using the phone more enjoyable on a daily basis. The purchase process is streamlined, too — there is only one model and two colors to choose from.

If the above features and improvements don't seem worth the extra $50, the Moto G (2022) is still available for purchase as a budget option. While it is a year older, it still has the basics that you need from a budget smartphone in 2023. The waning software support is surely something to keep in mind, but if you upgrade your smartphone frequently, it might not be an issue. Plus, some of the best parts of the Moto G (2023) — like great battery life — are still found on the Moto G (2022).

