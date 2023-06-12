Moto G 5G (2023) Motorola's 2023 Moto G is an affordable $150 Android smartphone with a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 480+ processor, 4GB of RAM, and a meaty 5,000 mAh battery. Pros 120Hz display Solid battery life Enough power for most apps Cons Not the best for gaming Slow charging $250 at Motorola $249 at Amazon

When it comes to Android smartphones, there are tons of choices, and Motorola has a bunch of phones you can choose from, too. If you're not looking to break the bank, though, the 2023 Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus are affordable options that come in at $150 and $200, respectively. However, the Moto G 5G comes with a more responsive display and better battery life, while the Moto G Stylus has its built-in stylus alongside an entirely different processor. So, the question becomes, which smartphone is right for you? Read on to figure out precisely which Moto G 5G will serve you best.

Moto G 5G 2023 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Price, specs, and availability

Both the Moto G 5G 2023 and Moto G Stylus 2023 launched in May 2023, and both are available at a wide variety of different retailers, from Motorola's own website to Amazon and everything in between. A Moto G 5G will run you $150, while a Moto G Stylus will cost you $200. Both phones start off with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded, come with 6.5-inch displays, enjoy 4GB of RAM, and are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries. According to Motorola, both devices are 'water-repellent' without an official IP designation.

The Moto G 5G 2023 comes in Ink Blue and Harbor Gray colorways, while the Moto G Stylus 2023 comes in Midnight Blue and Glam Pink. The Moto G 5G has a 120Hz display, an option for 128GB of internal storage, a 48MP main camera, and 5G support, while the Moto G Stylus has a 90Hz display, a 50MP main camera, and its built-in stylus, eschewing 5G support and more internal storage options. Lastly, the Moto G 5G comes with a Snapdragon 480+ processor, while the Moto G Stylus is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.



Moto G 5G (2023) Moto G Stylus (2023) Brand Motorola Motorola Display 6.5-inch, HD+ (1600x720), 269ppi, LCD, 120Hz refresh rate 6.5-inch HD+ HiD, 1600x720, 90Hz RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB with microSD card expansion up to 1TB 64GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5MM audio jack Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 8MP f/2.0 8MP, f/2.0 Rear cameras 48MP f/1.7 main, 2MP f/2.4 macro Main: 50MP, f/1.8, Quad Pixel, Macro: 2MP, f/2.4, Macro Vision Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 6.46 x 2.95 x 0.33-inches 6.41 x 2.92 x 0.36 inches (162.89 x 74.08 x 9.19mm) Colors Ink Blue, Harbor Gray Midnight Blue, Glam Pink Weight 6.67 ounces (189 g) 195g Charging 15W wired, no wireless 15W wired charging IP Rating None (water-repellent design) No official IP rating, stated as water-repellent Micro SD card support Yes Yes, up to 1TB

Moto G 5G 2023 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Design and display

The 2023 versions of the Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus have very similar designs. Both phones have plastic bodies, which is to be expected from cheaper smartphones, but both manage to look reasonably sleek nonetheless. In terms of dimensions, the Moto G 5G is just a touch larger, while the Moto G Stylus is slightly heavier, but it'd be tough to spot much of a difference without a close examination. Of course, the Moto G Stylus comes with a built-in stylus that can be accessed by popping it out of the bottom of the phone. The included stylus doesn't change up the larger design of the phone much, though.

The Moto G 5G comes in blue and gray, while the Stylus comes in blue and pink. While there are certainly design differences between the two, at a quick glance, both phones are likely to look about the same. In terms of display, both phones come outfitted with 6.5-inch LCD screens running at a resolution of 1600x720, while the Moto G 5G supports 120Hz and the Stylus supports 90Hz. Although, neither of these phones really has the power to consistently drive frame rates above 60Hz, especially when it comes to games. Of course, a more responsive display is always a win.

Moto G 5G 2023 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Hardware, performance, and battery

The hardware between the 2023 Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus is very comparable. The Moto G Stylus comes with a slightly beefier main camera and slightly slower CPU, while the Moto G 5G comes with a 120Hz display as well as 5G support. Outside these relatively minor differences, you can expect similar experiences out of both phones; although an important distinction comes down to the stylus on the Moto G Stylus. There's nothing particularly special about the stylus, but it works as intended, and is more precise when it comes to drawing and note-taking than a finger.

In the world of performance, neither phone will wow you. With relatively low-powered hardware to keep prices down, these phones are designed for casual use. You won't have too much trouble scrolling through your favorite social media app or browsing the web, but you won't be doing much more. In general, the Moto G Stylus is a bit more on the laggier side, which we noted in our review, but both phones can take a little longer than you might like when loading or dropping frames, especially thanks to their high refresh-rate displays. A basic, casual game like a puzzle game is definitely possible to play on either device, but much more just isn't going to be a good experience.

For both the Moto G 5G 2023 and the Moto G Stylus 2023, you'll get a relatively beefy 5,000 mAh battery. Naturally, battery life is going to vary depending on what you're doing with your phone, but you shouldn't have much trouble getting between one and two full days of battery life before needing to charge. Especially for a cheaper Android phone, this is some impressive battery life. However, you're only getting 15W charging, which is fairly basic, so neither phone is going to charge lightning fast; although, considering the battery life of both phones, charging speed is not likely to be too much of an issue.

Moto G 5G 2023 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Camera

Cameras on the Moto G 5G 2023 and Moto G Stylus 2023 have some minor differences between them, and while neither is likely to wow you, both cameras are capable of taking some solid photos without much in the way of distortion, blur, or overexposure.

On the Moto G 5G, you're getting a 48MP f/1.7 main camera with a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, while on the Moto G Stylus, you're getting a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens. The Stylus is a bit better equipped when it comes to its camera, but in all likelihood, you won't be noticing too much of a difference between the two cameras in most scenarios. In our review of the Moto G Stylus 2023, we noted that the images were pretty good overall, although we did notice that strong light sources and movement could cause issues in some cases.

Put simply, if you're looking for a DSLR-level camera on your smartphone, neither Moto G phone is going to scratch that itch, but if you're just looking for a decent camera you can use to snap the occasional picture with, neither phone is going to let you down.

Moto G 5G 2023 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: which should you go for?

When it comes to cheap Android phones, both the Moto G 5G 2023 and the Moto G Stylus 2023 are strong contenders: you're getting a good list of features alongside excellent battery life with both phones for very affordable prices. However, there are some worthwhile considerations between the two that might push you in one direction over the other, depending on preference.

If you're married to the idea of having a stylus, the Moto G Stylus is likely going to be the way to go. Missing out on a slightly more responsive display as well as 5G support in exchange for a stylus and the slightly beefier camera isn't a bad deal. Although, if you aren't that concerned with the stylus, the Moto G 5G has the snappier display, 5G support, and slightly better performance, which are likely more relevant features for most folks over a stylus.

Stylus support is nice to have, but most phones don't bother with it. If you're a fan of that functionality, though, the Moto G Stylus is an affordable choice with excellent battery life that'll be a good fit for casual use. For most folks, though, who aren't married to the idea of a stylus, the Moto G 5G is likely going to be the way to go, coming in at $50 cheaper and also including 5G support, a more responsive display, and slightly improved performance.