Moto G 5G (2023) The Moto G (2023) will cost you $50 more than Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G and comes with a 6.5-inch LCD 120Hz display, Snapdragon 480+ processor, 4GB of RAM, dual rear cameras, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Pros 120Hz refresh rate screen Offers reliable day-to-day performance Fantastic battery life Cons The cameras could've been better No NFC $250 at Motorola $249 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G brings a beautiful display, plenty of power, and a compact design for $200, undercutting Motorola's budget entry. Pros Solid performance for the price Great battery life Main camera is better than the competition Cons The back feels cheap and makes the phone feel hollow Macro and depth cameras could've been better See at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at Samsung



Motorola's G series phones have historically been one of the top contenders in the budget phone space. They offer worthwhile upgrades and a few nice-to-haves for a no-frills experience at around $300. That more or less sums up the new Moto G 5G (2023), which is cheaper and performs better than its predecessor. But the competition in the budget space is heating up as there are more budget options than ever from competing names like Samsung. The new Galaxy A14 5G, for instance, is one of the newest phones in the budget space that outperforms many others in its price range.

I was curious to see how the 2023 Moto G 5G model would stack up against Samsung's entry-level budget phone in the A-series lineup. The Moto G 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A14 is an important — and equally interesting — matchup to find out which budget smartphone is worth buying in 2023. Let's dive in!

Moto G 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Pricing and availability

The latest Moto G 5G smartphone recently went on sale in the United States. You can buy it from Best Buy, Amazon, and directly from Motorola unlocked for $250. It's also making its way to all the major carriers in the U.S., so there are plenty of places to buy it from. Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G made a debut earlier this year in January for $200, and it's also readily available to purchase from Samsung and other major retailers and carriers like Amazon, Best Buy, AT&T, Verizon, and more.

The Moto G 5G comes with 128GB of storage and is available in Harbor Gray and Ink Blue colors. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, on the other hand, is only available in the 64GB storage configuration and only comes in Black color. They both support 5G and expandable storage via a microSD card.

Moto G 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Specifications

Let's take a quick look at the specifications of each phone in this comparison to see how they compare on paper:



Moto G 5G (2023) Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Brand Motorola Samsung Display 6.5-inch, HD+ (1600x720), 269ppi, LCD, 120Hz refresh rate 6.6-inches, FHD+ LCD Infinity-V, 2408x1080, 90Hz refresh rate RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB with microSD card expansion up to 1TB 64GB, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Battery 5,000mAh 5000mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Operating System Android 13 Android 13, OneUI 5.1 Front camera 8MP f/2.0 13MP, f/2.0 Rear cameras 48MP f/1.7 main, 2MP f/2.4 macro 50MP f/1.8 with PDAF, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 6.46 x 2.95 x 0.33-inches 6.60x3.07x0.36-inches (167.7x78x9.1 mm ) Colors Ink Blue, Harbor Gray Black Weight 6.67 ounces (189 g) 204g Charging 15W wired, no wireless 15W wired IP Rating None (water-repellent design) 🚫

Moto G 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Design and build quality

The new Moto G 5G model has the classic "Motorola" aesthetic, but it looks a bit different from its predecessor. The new model, as you can see, has a flatter panel at the back with almost no curves. It looks quite different from the last year's model, which has more curves at the back. The side panels are also as flat as the ones you get on the iPhone 14, and you also get chamfered edges. I like this refreshed design as it makes the Moto G 5G look a lot more premium than what its price tag may suggest. It has a rectangular camera module that stands out from the rest of the back, and it looks equally good in both Ink Blue and Harbor Gray colors.

Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G follows the same design language as the Galaxy A54 5G. It essentially looks like a smaller version of the Galaxy A54 5G with relatively cheaper build materials to keep the price low. It has a flat back panel with a curved frame along the sides, and you also get three individual vertically aligned camera sensors at the back. Samsung is only offering the Galaxy A14 5G in a black finish, and it has a swirled texture to help reduce fingerprints and adds some grip. I won't say it looks as good as the Moto G 5G, but it has a tasteful and attractive design.

Both phones in this comparison primarily use plastic for their build, but they have solid construction and don't particularly feel cheap in the hand. The Galaxy A14 5G stands a few millimeters tall, and it's also a hair thicker and a few grams heavier than the Moto G 5G. There's no indication of these phones using Gorilla Glass to protect the display, and you don't get an IP rating for them either. I highly recommend using a case to protect them from scratches and cracks and keep them in pristine condition. You can stop by our roundup of the best Galaxy A14 5G cases and Moto G 5G cases to check out some good options.

Some other noteworthy features of these two phones include a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom along with a USB-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that's embedded in the power button, and more. Both phones use the same build materials overall, but I'd say the Moto G 5G has a comparatively better fit and finish overall, and I personally like its design more.

Moto G 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Display

Moving over to the display, you get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel on the Moto G 5G with support for up to 720x1600 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with support for up to 1080x2408 pixels and up to 90Hz refresh rate. Both panels have a 20:9 aspect ratio with sizable bezels around them. The Moto G features a punch-hole cutout on the panel for the selfie camera, whereas the Galaxy A14 has a waterdrop-style notch.

My colleague Max who reviewed the 2023 Moto G model for XDA (linked earlier in this post), was left unimpressed with its display, particularly due to the low resolution that made some text and photos seem a bit blurry. In comparison, the Galaxy A14 is relatively better, with a higher PPI count. Neither of them get bright enough to be used under direct sunlight, so keep that in mind. You're not going to notice a huge difference between 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates during your day-to-day usage, so I'd say the Galaxy A14 5G edges out in the display section with a relatively sharper panel for crisp visuals. Media playbacks will automatically look and feel better on a sharper-looking panel, but you might want to use a pair of earbuds or an external speaker, especially in the case of the Galaxy A14, which comes with a single speaker at the bottom that we found to be just "OK" during our testing.

Moto G 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Internals and software

The new Moto G model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480+, and it's coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The octa-core Snapdragon 480+ goes head-to-head with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 processor inside the Galaxy A14, which is also coupled with 4GB of RAM. Samsung is only selling the 64GB of the phone in the U.S., but you can use a microSD card with the Galaxy A14 to expand its storage up to 1TB as well.

The Moto G and Galaxy A14 both output similar performance overall, and they're both equally reliable for day-to-day usage. You won't experience blazing-fast performance for resource-intensive tasks, but they should be able to keep up pretty well with your daily tasks without any issues. You can also do gaming on these phones but don't expect them to push the most demanding titles out there. Also, here's a quick look at the Geekbench 6 scores churned out by these phones to help you get a better understanding of the kind of experience you can get out of these phones. The scores, as you can see below, are almost on par with each other, and the minor difference in single-core and multi-core scores won't reflect in real-world usage.

Phone Single-core Multi-core Moto G 5G (2023) 734 1,698 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 680 1797

Both phones also pack a 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 15W wired charging. They should comfortably last you at least two days on a single charge with light usage, although the Galaxy A14 5G may drop to its knees quicker than Moto G due to a higher-resolution panel. These are some solid numbers, though, considering they're both pushing high refresh rate panels. There's nothing to write home about the 15W wired charging speeds on both phones, and there's no wireless charging support either. One glaring omission when it comes to the Moto G is support for NFC, which is quite frankly unacceptable in any phone in 2023.

The Moto G 5G offers a delightful software experience as its take on Android 13 with MyUX enables some useful features. Motorola's custom features like Peek Display, Sidebar, Fast Flashlight, and more shine really well on this phone. Samsung's Galaxy A14, meanwhile, comes with OneUI 5.1, which is the same software you get on the premium line of Galaxy S23 devices. OneUI software also offers plenty of good customization features, and you can always use apps like Good Lock to tweak the overall experience to your liking. Motorola is only promising one major OS upgrade to Android 14 and up to three years of security updates for the Moto G 5G, whereas the Galaxy A14 is promised to receive two major OS updates and up to four years of security updates.

Moto G 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Cameras

The new Moto G model sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48MP f/1.7 main lens that bins each photo to 12MP and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. Samsung, on the other hand, has fitted the Galaxy A14 with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Only the main sensor on both phones is somewhat usable, and the rest are pretty much equivalent to sticker cameras, so you can brag about having a multi-camera setup. Thankfully, the primary camera sensors on both phones can capture some good-looking photos during the day or when there's enough light in the scene.

The quality of photos takes a noticeable hit in low-light conditions, but you can still get away with decent-looking photos. The rest of the camera sensors on these phones are extremely hit-or-miss, so it's best not to rely on them or let them affect your purchase decision. The selfies are handled by an 8MP f/2.0 and a 13MP f/2.0 sensor on the Moto G and Galaxy A14, respectively. Both phones can record 1080p videos at 30fps using the front and rear cameras, so there are no differences there. I am attaching some camera samples captured using phones below for you to get a better understanding of what to expect from them.

Moto G 5G (2023) camera samples:

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G camera samples:

Moto G 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Which phone to buy?

The new Moto G shares a lot of similarities with the Samsung Galaxy A14, but I would go with the latter if I had to pick between the two. I say that because the Galaxy A14 costs $50 cheaper in the U.S., but it packs almost the same hardware as the Moto G 5G, meaning it's just as performant and feature-packed. It also has arguably better cameras and is promised to receive more software updates with which it should last you longer. The only downside to picking the Galaxy A14 5G over the Moto G 5G is that you get a 90Hz display as opposed to a 120Hz panel, and you only get 64GB storage out of the box compared to 128GB. Neither of them are potential deal-breakers as you won't notice a huge difference between 90Hz and 120Hz, and you can always rely on a microSD card to expand the storage or use cloud storage services.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Editor's Choice The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is an affordable smartphone with a beautiful display, plenty of power, and a compact design. See at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at Samsung

The Moto G 5G (2023) isn't necessarily a bad phone because it's still quite strong for what it brings to the table. It just fell a bit short in this comparison, and it didn't do enough to warrant a recommendation going against the Galaxy A14, which is cheaper and is often available at discounted prices. The new Moto G model, however, is a good option to consider if you're hellbent on buying a Motorola phone on a budget. It's cheaper and performs better than its predecessor, and it brings all the classic Motorola features at an affordable package.