Moto G 5G 2022 Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) $200 $400 Save $200 The Moto G 5G 2022 is powered by a Dimensity 700 processor and offers a balanced experience. The mid-range device launched at $400, but can now be had for just $200 for a limited time. $200 at Amazon

There are a lot of cheap Android smartphone options out there, with some great Android handsets coming in at under $300. But if you can manage to grab a mid-range smartphone that's on sale, you'll get access to even better features at around the same price. The Motorola Moto G 5G 2022 is an excellent all-rounder and for a limited time, comes in priced at an incredible $200, which is 50 percent off its regular retail price.

The Moto G 5G 2022 is powered by a Dimensity 700 processor, 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. If you're the kind of person that needs more storage space on their smartphone, the Moto G 5G 2022 offers expansion up to 1TB via its microSD card slot. The handset has a large 6.5-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, along with a large 5,000mAh battery that is rated to last up to two days. If you need to charge up on the go, you can do so using the USB-C port at 10W.

As far as cameras go, you get a triple camera setup on the rear, spearheaded by a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. For those that like to take selfies, the Moto G 5G 2022 has a 13MP front-facing camera. For the most part, this is quite a well-rounded smartphone, offering lots of features at an extremely affordable price. Now that it's being discount by $200, it makes this smartphone purchase a no-brainer.

If interested in picking up the Motorola Moto G 5G 2022, you can do so by clicking the link at the top of the page and heading over to Amazon. The handset is only available in Moonlight Gray and the discounted price will only be available for a limited amount of time. If you no longer see the discounted price, that either means the sale has ended or the product is out of stock.