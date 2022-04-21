Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus 5G officially revealed, with high prices and only one Android update

Motorola has already released several Moto G phones this year, including the Moto G Stylus 2022 and Moto G Power 2022, but there are even more models on the way. The company just revealed two 5G-capable budget phones, the Moto G 5 G and Moto G Stylus 5G, which look like some of the worst deals in the budget smartphone world right now — even in the uncompetitive United States market.

The Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus 5G have a lot in common, with the same 5,000mAh battery, 10W wired charging (yes, it doesn’t actually go faster than 10W), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, microSD card slot, headphone jack, 50MP main camera, and Android 12-based software. Motorola is only promising one OS update for both phones, presumably to Android 13, as well as security updates for “up to three years.”

The similarities stop there, though. The Moto G 5G is a bit smaller, with a 6.6-inch 720p screen, while the Moto G Stylus has a larger 6.8-inch display and a faster 120Hz refresh rate. The phones also have different chipsets: a MediaTek Dimensity 700 on the Moto G, and a Snapdragon 695 on the Moto G Stylus. The Moto G Stylus also has a higher minimum storage, and the addition of NFC. That’s right, the regular Moto G 5G does not support NFC.

Specification Moto G 5G Moto G Stylus 5G Build “Water repellent” design “Water repellent” design Dimensions & Weight 165.4 x 75.8 x 9.44 mm

204 g 168.9 x 75.8 x 9.3 mm

215 g Display 6.6-inch 1600 x 720

90Hz refresh rate 6.8-inch “FHD+”

120Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM & Storage 64/256GB internal storage

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) 128/256GB internal storage

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

10W wired charging 5,000mAh battery

10W wired charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) 50MP main camera

2MP macro camera

2MP depth sensor 50MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide angle camera (118-degree FOV)

2MP depth sensor Front Camera(s) 13MP 16MP Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

Headphone jack USB 2.0 Type-C

Headphone jack Audio Bottom-ported loudspeaker Bottom-ported loudspeaker Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band)

No NFC Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band)

NFC Software Android 12 with My UX

“Up to three years” of security updates

One OS update promised Android 12 with My UX

“Up to three years” of security updates

One OS update promised Other Features 10W charger included in box

Notification LED

FM radio 10W charger included in box

Notification LED

FM radio

Built-in stylus

Motorola plans to sell the Moto G 5G carrier-unlocked at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Motorola.com starting May 19 in the United States, with a release date in Canada “in the coming months.” The carrier-unlocked Moto G Stylus will be available sooner, arriving at Amazon, Walmart, and Motorola.com on April 28, and pre-orders at some retailers will start April 21. Several wireless carriers will also sell the phones in the near future, including Cricket Wireless, Dish, Google Fi, and Xfinity Mobile.

Despite the mid-range hardware and middling software support, the Moto G 5G will be sold for $399.99 in the US, and the Moto G Stylus will be $499.99. That seemingly makes them the most expensive Moto G phones in the United States by a wide margin — the non-5G Moto G Stylus (which has a different chipset) only costs $280.

Unless you really need a stylus, there seem to be many better options for a budget Android phone in the United States. The Galaxy A53 5G is priced at $450 in the US, with an Exynos 1280 chipset (which is about as fast as the Snapdragon 695 in the Moto G Stylus, but less power-efficient), faster 25W charging, IP67 water/dust resistance, four years of Android OS updates, and five years of security updates. The Pixel 5a 5G is also the same price, with Google’s clean build of Android and updates until August 2024.