The new Moto G Play, Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus are finally here

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Motorola has finally unveiled its Moto G lineup for 2021. As reported in the leaks, the lineup includes three new devices — the Moto G Play, Moto G Power, and Moto G Stylus. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest budget-friendly devices from Motorola:

Moto G Play

The Moto G Play is the cheapest of the three new Motorola devices, and it packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 SoC. The device features a square camera module on the back that houses a dual-camera setup and an LED flash. Right underneath that is a fingerprint sensor with the Motorola logo. The device features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch over on the front, which has chunky bezels all around.

The Snapdragon 460 chipset on the device is accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. In the camera department, the device features a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP selfie shooter. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. On the software front, the Moto G Play runs a near-stock version of Android 10 with a couple of useful additions.

Moto G Power

The Moto G Power is also a budget-friendly device that features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chip. It features a design similar to the new Moto G Play, with a square camera module on the back with the Motorola logo underneath. However, the camera module on the device is larger, owing to the triple-camera setup, and it doesn’t feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Instead, the fingerprint scanner on the device is integrated within the power button that can be found on the right edge.

The device doesn’t have a notched display either, with Motorola opting for a more premium hole-punch display to justify its higher price. As seen in previous leaks, the device has a 6.55-inch HD+ panel with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 48MP+2MP+2MP triple camera setup on the back, and an 8MP selfie camera. Much like the Moto G Play, the device features a large 5,000mAh battery that supports slightly faster 15W fast charging. The Moto G Power also runs Motorola’s software skin based on Android 10. The device will be available in a single RAM/storage variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Moto G Stylus

Out of the three new devices, the Moto G Stylus offers the most premium hardware. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 678 SoC, features a larger 6.8-inch FHD+ hole-punch display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The device features an improved built-in stylus that offers pinpoint control, which will let you edit photos, take notes, sketch artwork, or markup screenshots with ease.

The Moto G Stylus doesn’t share the same design as the other two devices, and it features a rectangular camera module in the top right corner of the back panel. The camera module packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera. Although the Moto G Stylus is better than the other two devices on almost all fronts, it packs a much smaller 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. As with the other two devices, the Moto G Stylus runs the company’s custom Android skin based on Android 10.

Pricing & Availability

The all-new Moto G lineup for 2021 is priced as follows:

Moto G Play: $169.99

Moto G Power: $249.99

Moto G Stylus: $299.99

All three devices will go on sale starting from January 14th, and you’ll be able to pick up an unlocked unit from Amazon and BestBuy. The devices will be supported by all major US carriers. Motorola has also revealed that it will offer one major Android OS upgrade for all three devices and security updates for 2 years.