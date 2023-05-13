Motorola Moto G Power (2023) $280 $300 Save $20 The Moto G Power (2023) got a minor redesign and a few significant quality-of-life improvements. It now supports 5G connectivity and adds a higher-quality 120 Hz display. Plus, it still fits the phone's staple 5,000 mAh battery within, though overall battery takes a hit due to the added features. Pros 120 Hz display 5G support Expandable storage up to 1 TB Cons No NFC support Some carriers not supported $280 at Best Buy $280 at Motorola $280 at Amazon

Motorola's G Power line of smartphones are known for their battery prowess, sometimes providing days of battery life on a single charge, and they might be some of Motorola's best phones. Last year's Moto G Power (2022) packed a massive 5,000 mAh battery that could last three days, but it came with a slew of performance compromises. The Moto G Power (2023) got a slight design refresh, but the bigger changes are found on the inside of the smartphone. Performance and display upgrades make the Moto G Power (2023) a more complete package than the Moto G Power (2022), but budget-conscious buyers might prefer the more appealing price tag of its predecessor. Let's see how the two phones stack up against each other.

Moto G Power (2023) vs. Moto G Power (2022): Price, specs & availability

The Moto G Power (2023) was released in April 2023 and is available at all the major retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon. The phone can also be bought directly from Lenovo and Motorola at the companies' respective stores. The Moto G Power (2023) has a retail price of $300, but we've already seen discounts on the phone at all retailers.

The Moto G Power (2022) is a little bit harder to get since it was released in February 2022 and has been replaced by the Moto G Power (2023). However, the phone can still be purchased from Motorola, Lenovo, Amazon, and Best Buy at a discounted rate. The Moto G Power (2022) originally retailed for $250, but it can now be found for under $150.



Motorola Moto G Power (2023) Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Brand Motorola Motorola SoC MediaTek Dimensity 930 MediaTek Helio G37 Display 6.5-inch, Full HD+ (2400x1080), 405ppi, LCD, 120Hz refresh rate 6.5" RAM 6GB 4 GB Storage 256GB with microSD slot up to 1TB 64 GB Battery 5,000mAh 5000 mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C (USB 2.0), 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Android 13 Android 11 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 Dimensions 163.06 x 74.8 x 8.45mm 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm Colors Mineral Black, Bright White Dark Grove, Ice Blue Weight 185g 203g Charging 15W wired charging 10W charging IP Rating Water-repellent design (no IP rating) IP52 Security Fingerprint reader on power button, Face unlock Fingerprint reader, face unlock

Moto G Power (2023) vs. Moto G Power (2022): Design and display

The Moto G Power (2022) and Moto G Power (2023) are only separated by one model year, but there are a few design changes that you'll notice right away. The Moto G Power (2022) had a more low-key look, with a matte plastic rear case and a camera assembly that barely protruded from the device. But the 2023 version looks a lot more like the latest iPhone 14, with a glossy plastic finish on the back and a block-shaped camera bump. Both versions look sleek and simplistic, but neither smartphone features high-end materials or creative design languages.

Both smartphones feature a 6.5-inch display, but the Moto G Power 2023 got an upgrade over the Moto G Power 2022. The 2023 model uses an LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, featuring a pixel density of 405 ppi. That bests the Moto G Power 2022, which uses an IPS LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 269 ppi. In simple terms, the display on the Moto G Power 2023 looks a lot crisper than the prior model. Plus, the latest model's high refresh rate display will make everyday animations and actions feel smoother.

The body of both devices features a couple of useful connectivity options, starting with a USB-C port. Both smartphones are limited to USB 2.0 speeds, though, so any data transfer speeds will be slower than you'd like in 2023. But since even the latest iPhone is limited to USB 2.0 transfer speeds, it shouldn't be a deal breaker. The Moto G Power phones also come with a microSD card slot and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which are two great ports that most major smartphones have long ditched.

Moto G Power (2023) vs. Moto G Power (2022): Performance & battery life

Since the Moto G Power (2022) and the Moto G Power (2023) are both priced under $300, it's expected that performance will lag behind flagship smartphones. The 2022 model utilizes a MediaTek Helio G37 processor with four gigabytes of RAM, while the 2023 version features a MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor and six gigabytes of RAM. Overall, the Moto G Power (2023) outshines the Moto G Power (2022) in terms of everyday performance. However, it's worth noting that our reviewer found that even the 2023 model felt sluggish completing common tasks.

The Moto G Power (2022) ships with Android 11, while the Moto G Power (2023) comes with Android 13. Since they're both Motorola phones, there won't be many niche differences between the software experience on the Moto G Power phones. But the jump between Android 11 to Android 13 is a big one, so consider what you'll be missing out on if you spring for the older model. Motorola doesn't often release security updates for its phones, so that is also something to consider when looking at the Moto G Power phone.

As is its namesake, the Moto G Power line of phones are known for battery life, and that's a part of the Moto G Power (2023) and (2022) that you won't be disappointed with. Both devices have an identical 5,000 mAh battery, but the Moto G Power (2022) is actually better on battery life than the 2023 model. Motorola says that the 2022 version will last up to three days, while the 2023 model can last up to two days on a single charge.

Why the difference? The Moto G Power (2023) has a few power-hungry feature additions that cause the battery life to take a hit. These include the 120 Hz display and 5G support, both of which require more power. Though battery life is the calling card of the Moto G Power line, you shouldn't choose the 2022 model just because of the longer battery life. Benefits like a better display, 5G connectivity, and a more powerful processor will far outweigh an extra day of battery life in daily use. Plus, you can reduce the refresh rate on the 2023 model to eke out some more power.

Moto G Power (2023) vs. Moto G Power (2022): Cameras

Though both phones have three rear cameras, there's only one you'll actually want to use. The Moto G Power (2023) has a 50 MP main sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. By comparison, the 2022 model has the exact same specs but slightly smaller camera sensors. Since two-megapixel shooters don't produce photos even remotely close to acceptable in 2023, you'll want to stick to the main camera when using both models of the Moto G Power.

The front-facing camera on the Moto G Power (2023) is significantly better than the one found on the Moto G Power (2022). The 2023 version features a 16MP sensor, while the 2022 model has an eight-megapixel camera. That difference will be noticeable in daily use, so if you like to take selfies, reach for the Moto G Power (2023).

Which is right for you?

The Moto G Power (2022) can be purchased for less than one of the best wireless earbuds in 2023, and at a price point under $200, it's worth considering. But the Moto G Power (2023) is a more complete product by every metric and is still an affordable device. You'll notice the difference in speed and performance daily, with the 2023 model beating out the 2022 version every time. Other factors, like 5G and Android 13 support, round out the Moto G Power (2023) as the best overall choice in the Moto G Power family.

For those who are looking for a solid phone on a tight budget, you can't really go wrong with the Moto G Power (2022). The price of this phone makes it incredibly appealing, especially if it serves as a secondary device. It could also be a good fit for low-power users, like children or grandparents. If you're looking at the Moto G Power (2022) as your main phone, it ships with all the essentials you need, even if it's a bit of a bare-bones solution.