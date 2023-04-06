Today, Motorola unveiled its latest Moto G Power 5G smartphone, bringing a familiar design, but packing marked improvements over its predecessor, like an improved display and beefier processor. You can pick up the smartphone directly from Motorola's website for $300, and it will be coming to other retailers in the near future.

Moto G Power 5G (2023) Specifications

Display 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display SoC MediaTek Dimensity 930 RAM 4GB or 6GB Storage 128GB or 256GB (microSD up to 1TB) Rear cameras 50MP, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Front camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh battery Connectivity 5G Software Android 13 Size 163.06 x 74.8 x 8.45mm | 185g Price $299.99

While the Moto G Power 5G is affordable, it still manages to offer some of the more premium features that you'd find on higher end smartphones. Motorola has consistently upped the specifications on its Moto G Power line, going from a 60Hz display in 2021, to now offering a 120Hz refresh rate on its latest model. In addition to the increase in the refresh rate, the display also gets a bump in resolution, coming in at FHD+ which is a resolution of 2220 × 1080 pixels.

In addition to the improved display, the Moto G Power 5G gets a much better processor with the MediaTek Dimensity 930 that's paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. While not a powerhouse of a SoC, you're still going to get reliable performance, and better yet, extended battery life. Like its predecessor, the new model comes with a large 5,000mAh battery that should last up to three days on a single charge. As you can imagine, this is quite impressive.

When it comes to storage, you're going to get 128GB on the base model, and 256GB on the higher end variant. Both models will have the ability to add additional storage up to 1TB via microSD. With the camera, you're going to get a 50MP main shooter, which is paired with a 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera as well. You're also going to get a 16MP front-facing camera which should be perfect for selfies. Of course, we won't know if any improvements have been made over its predecessor, until we actually get the unit in our hands.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G Power 5G will be available in the United States with a starting price of $299.99 and will be sold unlocked through the Motorola website, Best Buy, and Amazon starting on April 13. In addition, you'll be able to find the handset on wireless carriers like T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile in the next few months, although carrier pricing has not been revealed. For now, you can click the link below to the Motorola website to register, so when it arrives, you'll be the first to know.