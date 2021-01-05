Moto G Power, Stylus, and Play: What we know of Motorola’s early 2021 budget phones

Motorola is gearing up to launch three new devices as part of its budget-friendly Moto G lineup. These include the Moto G Stylus (2021), the Moto G Power (2021), and the Moto G Play (2021). Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a couple of leaks about these devices that have revealed quite a bit of information about their design and specifications. While Motorola still hasn’t made an official announcement about any of these devices, the latest leak gives us a nearly complete picture of what each device will look like.

The latest leak about the Moto G lineup for 2021 comes from leaker Nils Ahrensmeier. It includes live images and renders of the Moto G Stylus (2021), the Moto G Power (2021), and the Moto G Play (2021). These new images, coupled with the previous leaks, reveal almost all details about the devices. In case you’ve not been keeping up with our recent coverage, here’s everything we know about Motorola’s upcoming budget smartphones so far:

Moto G Stylus (2021)

The first leak concerning the Moto G Stylus (2021) popped up early in November last year, and it revealed that the device would feature modest spec upgrades over its predecessor. According to the leak, the Moto G Stylus (2021) will pack a 6.81-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels and a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner. On the inside, the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64 or 128GB of storage. The device is also said to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a single 16MP selfie shooter.

The leak further revealed that the Moto G Stylus (2021) would feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a built-in stylus, and a 4,000mAh battery. Following the first leak, we spotted a premature Amazon listing for the device, which gave us our first look at its design. The listing showcased the device in all its glory, highlighting its rectangular camera island, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and stylus.

Now, the latest leak gives us an even clearer picture of the Moto G Stylus (2021), thanks to a high-res render and a couple of live images. As you can see in the render attached below, the device looks to have a glossy black finish on the back panel with green/blue hues, a rectangular camera island in the top left corner, and the Moto logo bang in the center. The front features a hole-punch display with minimal bezels on three sides and a chunky chin. However, the live image showcases a different colorway with what looks to be a gray textured finish. The camera island and placement of the Moto logo remain the same.

A separate leak from renowned leaker OnLeaks suggests that Motorola may launch two very different versions of the Moto G Stylus (2021). The images attached above show the North American version, which is code-named “minsk” and has the model number XT2115. In contrast, the following images show the second version, which may be launched in the European market. At the moment, we don’t know the code-name or model number of the second version.

As you can see, the most striking difference between the two versions is the camera island’s design. Unlike the North American version, the European version has a two-step camera module with a raised square lip around the quad-camera setup. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is the other major difference. Other than these two aspects, the European version of the Moto G Stylus (2021) looks almost the same as the North American version in terms of design. Motorola may offer different colorways in either region, but we don’t have enough evidence to comment on that at the moment.

Moto G Power (2021)

Back in November last year, OnLeaks had also shared renders of what he believed to be the Moto G10 Play. However, our Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman, later learned that the device seen in those renders was the Moto G Power (2021), which goes by the code-named “borneo” and model number XT2117.

Code-name: Borneo

Models: XT2117-1/2/3/4

6.55″ @ 1600×720

Qualcomm bengal SoC (460 or 662)

Rear: 48MP + 2MP + 2 MP

Front: 8MP

5000mAh battery

Android 10

No NFC or dual SIM

Side-mounted fingerprint — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 2, 2020

Mishaal has also learned that the Moto G Power (2021) will feature a 6.55-inch (1600x720p) display, a 48MP+2MP+2MP triple camera setup, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The device is expected to feature either the Snapdragon 460 or the Snapdragon 662 SoC.

As seen in the previous leak, the Moto G Power (2021) features a square camera module on the back centered over the Motorola logo. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner of the display, and a sizeable chin. The recently leaked live image of the device falls corroborates the design we saw in the previous leak. It also reveals that the device may feature a radial pattern on the back panel. Furthermore, we’ve also learned that the device will run Android 10 out of the box and it won’t feature NFC or dual SIM support.

Moto G Play (2021)

Finally, the Moto G Play (2021) goes by the code-name “guam” and model number XT2093 in North America. As you can see in the render attached below, it features a design similar to the Moto G Power (2021) but with a significantly smaller camera module that houses two sensors and a flash. The Motorola logo with the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is placed right underneath the camera module. Over on the front, the device features thick bezels on all sides of the display and a teardrop-style notch for the single selfie camera.

The leaked live image of the device further reveals that the back panel will have a dual-tone finish. It also reveals the placement of the volume rocker and power button. Furthermore, the leak reveals that the Moto G Play (2021) will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The device will include a 5MP selfie shooter, a 13MP primary camera, and a 2MP secondary sensor. Much like the Moto G Power (2021), the device will feature a large 5,000mAh battery.

As of now, we have no pricing or availability information about any of these devices. But since Motorola is rumored to launch the device in Q1 2021, we expect to learn more in the coming weeks. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about Motorola’s upcoming Moto G lineup.