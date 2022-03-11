Moto G Power now available for pre-order in United States

Motorola has many, many, many different budget smartphones, most of which carry the long-running Moto G name. One of the more recent additions is the 2022 Moto G Power, a mid-range smartphone with an emphasis on long battery life. The phone has already been available in other countries, but now it’s coming to America later this month, and you can pre-order it now.

As a refresher, the Moto G Power has a 6.5-inch 90Hz 720p screen, a MediaTek Helio G35, 4GB RAM, two rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and a “splash-resistant” design. Motorola appears to only be selling the 128GB storage option in the US, while some other regions have also sold a 64GB storage option. Notably, there’s no NFC support, which is just silly in 2022.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Specification Moto G Power (2022) Dimensions and Weight 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36

203g Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD

1600 x 720 (HD+)

90Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Helio G35 8x ARM Cortex-A53 cores (up to 2.3GHz)

IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

10W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP Quad Pixel f/1.8, 1.3μm

Secondary: 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11

We haven’t had the chance to review the latest Moto G Power, but impressions haven’t been overly positive. Android Police’s review said “performance is just so-so” in its review, and Android Central criticized “the lag you’ll constantly have to endure while using this phone.” The battery life is apparently worthy of the ‘Power’ name, but there’s no NFC and the phone ships with Android 11 instead of Android 12. There is a USB Type-C port, which took Motorola a while to use across its entire product lineup, but charging is limited to 10W.

The phone is available to pre-order at Amazon and Best Buy from the links below, and the release date is set for March 18.