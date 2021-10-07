The Moto G Pure is a new budget phone with an outdated design

After launching the Moto G50 5G towards the end of August, Motorola is now back with another G series device. The latest addition to the lineup is an affordable phone called the Moto G Pure, and it features budget hardware and an outdated design. Read on to learn more about Motorola’s latest budget offering.

Moto G Pure: Specifications

Specification Moto G Pure Build IP52 water-resistance Dimensions & Weight 167.36 x 75.63 x 8.75mm

188g Display 6.5-inch HD+ LCD

1600 x 720p SoC MediaTek Helio G25 RAM & Storage 3GB RAM

32GB storage

Expandable up to 512GB Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

10W charging support Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Rear Camera(s) Primary: 13MP f/2.2

Depth sensor: 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 5MP f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Single bottom-firing speaker

Dual-mic Connectivity 4G LTE

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Software Android 11 Color(s) Deep Indigo

As you can see in the attached images, the new Moto G Pure looks nothing like the other Moto G series devices launched this year. It features the same design as Motorola devices from last year, with a pill-shaped camera module and a textured back panel. Over on the front, it features huge bezels around the display and a teardrop-style notch at the top for the selfie cameras.

As you’d expect from looking at its design, the Moto G Pure isn’t a powerhouse of a device. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display backed by a MediaTek Helio G25 chip, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The device has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, and a single 5MP selfie shooter on the front.

Thankfully, it does have a substantially large 4,000mAh battery, which, combined with the budget-centric hardware, should deliver excellent battery life. However, charging up the device won’t be that good of an experience, as it only supports 10W wired charging. For connectivity, the Moto G Pure features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Other noteworthy features include IP52 certification, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a single bottom-firing speaker, and dual microphones. The Moto G Pure runs Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G Pure will be available for pre-order in the US starting October 14. Motorola will offer the device in a single Deep Indigo color variant. The phone will retail for $159.99 on Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amaazon.com, and Motorola’s website. It will also be available through Verizon on the same date. T-Mobile and Metro will offer the device in the coming months.

Moto G Pure The Moto G Pure is a budget-friendly device featuring the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and an outdated design. Pre-order on Amazon

Motorola says that the Moto G Pure will go on sale in Canada in the coming months, but it hasn’t shared a definite timeline for the same.