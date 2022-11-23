With AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon steadily expanding 5G coverage in the U.S., now is the right time to switch your beat-up 4G handset for a shiny new 5G-capable phone. You don't even have to spend a fortune to jump on board, as some of the best 5G phones on the market aren't all that expensive. Take Motorola's latest Moto G series devices, for instance. The lineup includes devices starting at just $249, and you can get some of them at a great discount during the ongoing Black Friday sales.

The Moto G 5G (2022) usually retails for $400, but you can get it on Amazon for just $250 right now. That's a great price for a 5G-capable device featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display, a 50MP quad-camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery. Order it right away by following the link above.

If $250 is still a bit much for you, you'd be glad to know that a couple of Moto G series devices are currently available for under $200. The latest version of the Moto G Stylus (2022) featuring MediaTek's Helo G88 SoC, a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery is down to just $180 for Black Friday (40% off). It's one of the few budget-friendly phones that comes with a built-in stylus, and you should order it right away if you love the idea of having a stylus to jot down notes but don't want to spend the big bucks on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Moto G Stylus (2021) and Moto G Power (2021) are also available at attractive discounts at Best Buy, and you can get them for just $149.99 and $129.99, respectively. However, these phones don't offer 5G support, so you'll be better off going with the other two models. If 5G isn't a priority, you can order the affordable devices by following the link below.