Are you looking for a budget-friendly Android smartphone with a built-in stylus? Look no further, as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) is down to just $200 at Best Buy during its Black Friday sale. While it ain't no Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Moto G Stylus 5G is a capable device that lets you quickly jot down notes, annotate documents or images, capture screen recordings, and more with its passive stylus. And it does all that without costing a fortune. The phone usually retails for $400, but you can get it for just $200 at Best Buy by following the link below.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) $199.99 $399.99 Save $200 The Snapdragon 480-powered Moto G Stylus (2021) is currently available for just $200 at Best Buy. Grab the deal by following the link below. $199.99 at Best Buy

In addition to the stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G packs a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, 6GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The device features a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP macro camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a depth sensor. Over on the front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter. A substantial 5,000mAh battery rounds off the hardware, and it provides up to 2 days of battery life on a single charge thanks to the power-efficient SoC.

Although we haven't reviewed this particular variant of the Moto G Stylus, we did get our hands on the newer Snapdragon 695-powered model earlier this year. The Snapdragon 695 variant is undoubtedly better than this model on the performance, display, and camera fronts, but most users shouldn't face any performance issues with this variant as the Snapdragon 480 is no slouch. The software experience and stylus optimizations are pretty much the same on both models, so you won't miss much while saving an extra $100.

If you're still not completely sold, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals for more amazing offers on the latest smartphones. You might find something that both fits your budget and offers all the features you need.