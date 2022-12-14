If you've been itching to get your hands on a smartphone with a stylus, the $130 Moto G Stylus might be the one for you.

Moto G Stylus (2021) Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) $130 $300 Save $170 The Moto G Stylus has a garaged stylus in the body of the phone that's there when you need it, and out of the way when you don't. $130 at Best Buy

It's rare to find a smartphone with a stylus, and for years the only real option was Samsung's pricier options like the Note series or the more recent Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Thankfully, Motorola has produced smartphones with a stylus over the past couple of years, bringing an affordable option to consumers.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus is an excellent option normally coming in at $300, but the smartphone is being discounted by $170 for a limited time, bringing it down to a highly affordable price of just $130. It has a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 678 processor that is paired with 4GB RAM. The handset has 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a micoSD card.

Furthermore, you're going to get excellent battery life with this device, as Motorola states that it can last up to two days on a single charge. As far as cameras go, the Moto G Stylus has a quad camera setup, with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

But perhaps the most important part of this smartphone and its unique feature is its stylus. The stylus doesn't require a charge, pops out from the phone, and can be used to write notes, draw, or even make notations on photos. While a $300 price tag for this smartphone is a deal, the $130 price tag is even better.

So, if you're interested in grabbing this handset, you'll probably want to pick it up while the price lasts. If the stylus isn't that big of a deal for you, you can also check out some of the best affordable smartphones on the market.