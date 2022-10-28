In 2022, there aren't many smartphones that come with a stylus. Although there are some great options out there, some can be quite expensive. Luckily, there are also more affordable options, like the Moto G Stylus 2021. The phone has received a huge discount, being marked down by $150, and can now be purchased for $149.99.

The Moto G Stylus 2021 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Luckily, if 128GB isn't enough for you, you can always increase the storage on the phone using a microSD card, with the G Stylus being capable of accepting up to a 512GB card. It has a large 6.8-inch FHD+ screen, and a 4,000mAh battery that Motorola says can last up to two days on a single charge. If you ever need to charge up quickly, the handset does offer support for 10W charging.

The Moto G Stylus 2021 has a four-camera setup on the rear and makes use of a 48MP main sensor, along with a 2MP macro camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the handset will rely on a 16MP shooter. But the most important part of this phone and what some would consider its main draw would be the stylus. You can jog down notes, create some art, or just use it to navigate the phone if you choose.

So, if you've been looking for a smartphone that has a stylus that won't break the bank, the Motorola Moto G Stylus is probably one of the best options available. But if this phone doesn't really speak to you, then you can always check out some of the other great options in our guide with the best affordable Android smartphone options.