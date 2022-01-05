Moto G Stylus 2022 leaks yet again, revealing its design and specifications

If you’re in the market for a phone that comes with a stylus, the now-extinct Galaxy Note is what comes to mind first. While the Galaxy S22 is set to revive the mighty S Pen, it won’t be a great option for the budget-conscious. That’s where Motorola’s Moto G Stylus series comes into play. It’s pretty much the only affordable smartphone lineup that comes with a stylus housed in a cavity inside the phone. If you’ve ever wanted a budget Galaxy Note, the Moto G Stylus is your best bet. But if you don’t want to settle with the dated hardware on the current Moto G Stylus, you’d be glad to know that Motorola is working on a 2022 refresh. We recently got our first look at the upcoming Moto G Stylus 2022. Now, the phone has leaked yet again revealing some specifications.

Nils Ahrensmeier has shared what looks to be official renders of the upcoming Moto G Stylus 2022 (via AndroidPolice). The renders reveal that the device will have a triple camera setup on the rear, similar to what we had seen on earlier renders. As per the leaks, the primary shooter is a 50MP sensor. It’s also evident from the image that the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Moto G Stylus 2022

(the one previously renderd by @OnLeaks) pic.twitter.com/F6DIAJmGhp — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 4, 2022

The front of the Moto G Stylus 2022 looks similar to most phones launched in the past year or so. While we’re not sure of the size of the display or the display tech used, there’s a hole-punch cutout at the center for the front-facing camera. Another aspect of the display revealed by the leaked marketing material is the 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to come with 128GB of onboard storage. The images also show the stylus that slots into the device and highlight its ability to take notes even with the display turned off. Motorola also seems to have retained the headphone jack on the Moto G Stylus 2022.

Motorola is yet to share official details about the device, but we expect to learn more in the weeks leading up to its launch.