This is our first look at the Moto G Stylus 2022

Motorola’s Moto G series has been around for years, but one of the newer options in the lineup is the Moto G Stylus, which has a built-in (passive) pen for input. The current Moto G Stylus was revealed back in January 2021, and now it seems like Motorola is preparing a new model, thanks to new leaked renders.

Noted tech leak account OnLeaks has shared rendered video and images of the upcoming Moto G Stylus 2022, in collaboration with Prepp.in. The phone doesn’t look too different than the current iteration, with a large display (estimated to be around 6.8 inches), hole-punch front camera, and reflective back panel. However, the front camera is centered at the top of the screen, instead of aligned to the left side like the current Moto G Stylus. The headphone jack is also sticking around, which is always nice to see.

There’s no reliable information about the internal hardware right now, sadly. For comparison, the current Moto G Stylus has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen, a Snapdragon 678 chipset, 128GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot), 4GB RAM, four rear cameras (48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth). If it’s true the next phone will only have three rear cameras instead of four, that’s technically a downgrade, but Motorola is likely taking off the near-useless macro or depth sensor.

Motorola also released a mid-cycle upgrade in June of this year, the Moto G Stylus 5G. It swapped out the phone’s Snapdragon 678 chipset for a 5G-capable Snapdragon 480, and increased the price from $299 to $399. It also shipped with Android 11 out of the box, instead of Android 10, and a rear fingerprint sensor instead of the original side-mounted design. The render video appears to show another side fingerprint sensor, indicating Motorola might be going back to the previous design.

According to Nils Ahrensmeier, another notable leaker, Motorola is also preparing an ‘Edge 30 Ultra’ with a ‘Moto Stylus Pen’ and a stylus case. It’s unclear if that phone will have the same budget passive stylus technology as the Moto G Stylus line, or if Motorola will opt for an active pen, like Samsung’s Galaxy Note series.