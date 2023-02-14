Motorola isn't exactly known for producing the most exciting handsets on the market, but it does offer a wide range of devices, and often has them priced far less than its competitors. But there is one stand out in its lineup, offering something that can only typically found on flagship models, and that's the Motorola G Stylus. Since the handset's inception, it has offered a stylus and this is something that's quite rare in the mobile phone space. Of course, the phone is more than just its stylus, and luckily, for fans, it looks like the company is readying a successor to last year's model.

Our first look at the upcoming Moto G Stylus 2023 comes from none other than OnLeaks, who is known for creating accurate renders of devices before their releases. While OnLeaks has typically partnered with websites in the past for announcements, this time, the renders were shared exclusively through his Patreon account. Luckily, he did give the world a small taste of what to expect with the Moto G Stylus 2023, having a supporter tweet out a render of the phone for the world to see.

While the front of the device does look quite similar to last year's model, the rear looks quite different. The new model relies on a more squared off look around the camera, giving it a modern design. We can also see that the rear has a dual camera setup, with one of the sensors coming in at 50MP. Furthermore, we can see the stylus being present, which is an important part of the Moto G Stylus identity. For the most part, we don't get any other details, but it's good to see Motorola looking to continue its G Stylus line in the new year.

Of course, this is just a render, so there could be slight differences when the phone is actually released. In addition, since there hasn't been an official announcement yet, there's also the possibility that it may never come to light. Hopefully, we'll be able to see this phone in the flesh, and we could see more of it at the upcoming Mobile World Congress which is taking place in a couple of weeks.

Source: OnLeaks (Twitter), Abhishek Kumar (Twitter)