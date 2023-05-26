Moto G Stylus (2023) Best for taking notes The Moto G Stylus (2023) has a stylus that stows in the phone's body, with some useful software features that make light of notetaking. It uses the underpowered MediaTek G85 chipset, which can get laggy, but that’s to be expected from a budget device. Pros Stylus that stows inside the phone Multi-day battery life 90Hz display Cons Low-resolution screen No 5G $199 at Amazon

Motorola used to be the biggest name in cellular phones but has taken a mostly budget-friendly strategy over the past few years. Its Moto G models are known for large batteries that provide multiple days of usage, a worthwhile selling point when the rest of the devices are often pedestrian. This year’s crop has multiple options, including the Moto G Stylus (2023) and the Moto G Power (2023). The former comes with an integrated stylus for jotting down notes, and the latter gains some important upgrades this generation with 5G and a faster screen. Let’s see how they stack up against each other.

Moto G Stylus (2023) vs. Moto G Power (2023): Price, specs, and availability

Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus (2023) on May 5, 2023. It costs $200 and is available from major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy or directly from Motorola. The Moto G Power (2023) was released in April 2023 and is available at the same selection of major retailers and Motorola’s own storefront. It costs $300, and we’ve already seen discounts on the phone at retailers. Motorola says that Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile will all carry the Moto G Power later this year, while the Moto G Stylus will be available at Cricket, Straight Talk Wireless, and Walmart Family Mobile.



Moto G Stylus (2023) Motorola Moto G Power (2023) Brand Motorola Motorola SoC MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 930 Display 6.5-inch HD+ HiD, 1600x720, 90Hz 6.5-inch, Full HD+ (2400x1080), 405ppi, LCD, 120Hz refresh rate RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card 256GB with microSD slot up to 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5MM audio jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 8MP, f/2.0 16MP f/2.4 Rear cameras Main: 50MP, f/1.8, Quad Pixel, Macro: 2MP, f/2.4, Macro Vision 50MP f/1.8, 2MP PDAF, 2MP Depth Connectivity 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.3, Dimensions 6.41 x 2.92 x 0.36 inches (162.89 x 74.08 x 9.19mm) ‎6.42 x 2.94 x 0.33 inches (163.06 x 74.8 x 8.45mm) Colors Midnight Blue, Glam Pink Mineral Black, Bright White Weight 195g 185g Charging 15W wired charging 15W wired charging IP Rating No official IP rating, stated as water-repellent Water-repellent design (no IP rating) Micro SD card support Yes, up to 1TB Yes, up to 1TB

Moto G Stylus (2023) vs. Moto G Power (2023): Design and display

The 2023 product catalog from Motorola is all about one thing: a unified design language. That means both the Moto G Stylus (2023) and Moto G Power (2023) are very similar on the outside. The camera bump on the back is squared off, and while the Moto G Power also has a depth sensor, they otherwise look the same with a glossy plastic back. Motorola offers the Moto G Stylus in blue and pink, while the Moto G Power comes in black or white.

Each phone has roughly the same dimensions with 6.5-inch screens. The displays couldn’t be more different, though. On the Moto G Stylus, the IPS screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1600x720 resolution. The Moto G Power has a better-quality unit with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2400x1080 resolution. That makes the Moto G Power the better phone for mixed media use.

Both have a USB-C port for data and charging, which are limited to USB 2.0 speeds. The latest iPhone still hasn’t ventured to USB 3.0 speeds either, so maybe next year we’ll see faster USB speeds on mainstream phones. Both phones have a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack, which are ports that seem to only live on budget devices these days.

The Moto G Stylus has one design feature that the other device doesn’t have: an integrated stylus. It slots into the bottom of the device for storage and automatically opens up a note-taking app when it's popped out. It does make the phone a sliver thicker than the Moto G Power, but not enough that you’ll notice. Our reviewer noted that it worked well for scribbling down notes, signing documents, or drawing on screenshots.

Moto G Stylus (2023) vs. Moto G Power (2023): Performance and battery

It’s important to remember that the Moto G Stylus and G Power both cost under $300. That puts them both out of the flagship category, meaning we should expect lower performance figures. The Moto G Stylus is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Moto G Power uses the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Our reviewers for both of these devices noted that they felt sluggish while doing normal tasks and opening apps, which was to be expected.

What's more important here is the battery. Motorola’s Moto G range has a reputation for battery life, and both handsets have a 5,000mAh battery inside. Both of our reviewers gave their respective devices good marks, with two days of battery life under general use. The Moto G Power could even stretch to a third day if used sparingly, even with the higher power drain of 5G connectivity.

Both handsets ship with Android 13, with Motorola’s My UX interface running on top. This is clean, uncluttered, and close to the stock Android experience. Motorola has committed to only one major Android update, but multiple years of security updates for both phones. But do note that Motorola doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to consistent updates.

Moto G Stylus (2023) vs. Moto G Power (2023): Cameras

The Moto G Stylus has two cameras on the rear, one 50MP main and one 2MP macro. The Moto G Power has the same two, but adds a 2MP depth sensor to the camera bump. However, only the 50MP main sensor is worth using. Any 2MP camera isn’t worth using in 2023, and I wish manufacturers would stop putting what’s effectively e-waste onto their devices.

Here's a selection of shots from the Moto G Stylus, showing how it can take fairly decent images when in well-lit conditions. The 50MP sensor was used for most of these images, with the three flower pictures taken by the 2MP macro lens. Stationary objects or people are well-balanced, but our reviewer points out that any movement turns the image into a blurry mess. Low-light images fare better, although they do contain graininess when zoomed in.

The Moto G Power's 50MP camera tends to overexpose the scene, which leads to blown-out highlights in optimal lighting conditions. That suboptimal performance continues in low-light situations, creating images with less well-defined objects and colors that run together. The third camera on this device is a 2MP depth sensor, which is usually used to create fake bokeh blur and enhance portrait mode. It doesn't appear to be making any difference in the sample images from our review, so we're not sure if it's a worthwhile inclusion on the phone.

The front-facing camera on the Moto G Power is 16MP, a big step up from the 8MP sensor on the Moto G Stylus. That will be immediately noticeable in photos, so if you like to take a lot of selfies or have to do lots of video calls, the Moto G Power is the one for you.

Which Moto is best for you?

While both of these handsets are among the best cheap Android phones, only one has enough modern features to be worth purchasing in 2023. That’s the $300 Moto G Power. It has a more powerful processor, a higher-resolution screen with a faster refresh rate, and 5G support. It also has four times the internal storage space, although both have microSD card slots for expandable storage.

For those who want a stylus with their smartphone without paying flagship prices, the Moto G Stylus is good value for $200. The price alone makes it appealing, and a version with 5G support is in the works.