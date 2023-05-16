Moto G Stylus (2023) Editor's Choice The Moto G Stylus (2023) is the latest iteration of Motorola's budget stylus-equipped smartphones. The stylus is the best feature and works well, while the cameras are what you'd expect from a budget device, and the MediaTek G85 chipset is slightly laggy. Pros Android 13 90Hz display Cons No 5G Laggy display $200 at Best Buy $200 at Motorola $200 at Amazon

The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) is the latest in the line of iterative, budget smartphones from the company with an integrated stylus. It launched for $200 and is still at that price point. Motorola has downgraded several of the main selling points, including a smaller screen with a lower resolution, less RAM, and one less camera module. That might make you wonder if the previous device is the one to pick up, but it’s not as simple.

Motorola isn’t phasing out the Moto G Stylus (2022) just yet. Instead, it gets a significant discount. You can pick one up for $170, which is an attractive price when both devices are almost equivalent in specifications. Let’s see which Moto G Stylus model makes sense to buy right now.

Moto G Stylus 2023 vs Moto G Stylus 2022: Price, specs, and availability.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) launched on May 5, 2023. It comes in two color options, Midnight Blue and Glam Pink, both equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card. It can be purchased for $200 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola. Prepaid carriers like Straight Talk, Cricket, and Walmart Family Mobile plan to carry the device in the future.

It joins the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the lineup. The previous device was $300 at launch but can be found at significant discounts and is currently selling for $170. It comes in Metallic Rose or Twilight Blue, has 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. It is carried by Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Motorola. Prepaid carriers such as Consumer Cellular and Cricket also have it for purchase.



Moto G Stylus (2023) Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Brand Motorola Motorola SoC MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Display 6.5-inch HD+ HiD, 1600x720, 90Hz 6.8" FHD+, 1080x2460, 90Hz RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card 128GB + up to 512GB expandable Battery 5,000mAh, 15W wired charging 5,000mAh, 10W rapid charging Ports USB-C, 3.5MM audio jack USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Operating System Android 13 Android 12 Front camera 8MP, f/2.0 16MP f/2.2 Rear cameras Main: 50MP, f/1.8, Quad Pixel, Macro: 2MP, f/2.4, Macro Vision Main: 50MP f/1.9 Quad Pixel, Ultrawide: 8MP f/2.2, Macro: 8MP, f/2.2 Macro Vision Connectivity 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 6.41 x 2.92 x 0.36 inches (162.89 x 74.08 x 9.19mm) 6.7 x 2.99 x 0.37 inches (170.21 x 75.90 x 9.45mm) Colors Midnight Blue, Glam Pink Twilight Blue, Metallic Rose Weight 195g 216g Micro SD card support Yes, up to 1TB Yes, up to 512GB

Moto G Stylus 2023 vs. Moto G Stylus 2022: Design and display

The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) changes some design aspects from the previous device. Gone is the vertical camera alignment with three lenses in favor of a squared-off camera bump with two lenses. The screen has shrunk to 6.5 inches from 6.8 inches leading to a device that is nearly seven-and-a-half millimeters shorter. The resolution has also been reduced from the 2022 version of 2460x1080 to 1600x720. Both screens are IPS with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other than the obvious change in the camera bump, both devices look very similar. The plastic back is a satin finish, with similar color options of blue and pink. The stylus has an integrated holder on the bottom edge of the device, and the pen is slightly clicky on the end, like a ballpoint pen. The power button doubles as a fingerprint reader, and both have a 3.5mm audio jack.

The dual speakers on the Moto G Stylus (2023) are Dolby Atmos-certified and get impressively loud. The Moto G Stylus (2022) has a single loudspeaker, so if you use speakerphone or like to listen to music from your phone's speaker, the 2023 iteration is the one to go for.

Moto G Stylus 2023 vs. Moto G Stylus 2022: Hardware, performance, and battery

The stylus is the main selling point of both devices, and it works well. During our review of the Moto G Stylus (2023), it handled similarly on the prior device. The best feature is the Moto Note app, which can be used when the screen is off, as it launches as soon as the stylus is removed from the holder. Putting the pen away locks the phone again and saves the note for later use.

Motorola downgraded the internals this generation, with the Moto G Stylus (2022) having a slight edge on paper. The 2023 edition is powered by the MediaTek G85, while the 2022 version has the MediaTek G88. That's paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on the Moto G Stylus (2023) and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the Moto G Stylus (2022). In practice, you will feel very little difference between the two configurations. Both are average specifications and are in line with expectations for a device of this price tag.

Both devices have a 5,000mAh battery which can get two days of use. On the Moto G Stylus (2022), the wired charging is limited to 10W, while Motorola increased this slightly on the more recent device to 15W. That's still fairly pedestrian for Android fast charging, and charging times will be fairly comparable due to the size of the battery. It's worth noting that neither has 5G, as there is another variant of the Moto G Stylus from 2022 that has the faster cellular connectivity standard.

Moto G Stylus 2023 vs. Moto G Stylus 2022: Cameras

The Moto G Stylus (2023) has a 50MP main sensor with Motorola's Quad Pixel technology to improve image quality. On paper, it's almost the same camera as the Moto G Stylus (2022), with the only difference being the newer model has an f/1.8 aperture versus f/1.9 on the previous phone. With the specifications being so close, we can use the camera samples from our review of the 2023 version to talk about both devices.

Below is a selection of images taken mostly by the 50MP lens. The camera is best in well-lit environments when it performs admirably. Stationary objects and people are crisp and well-balanced, but any motion in the frame will turn blurry. Our review mentions that we'd prefer the ultrawide sensor from the last model instead of the macro lens, as an ultrawide lens can get macro images that will be just as good.

In fact, the 8MP ultrawide on the Moto G Stylus (2022) did dual duties as a macro shooter and one for wider sweeping vistas. That device also has a 2MP depth sensor on the back, which Motorola also dropped on the newer iteration. Both devices are comparable in camera quality, so I must recommend both equally.

Moto G Stylus 2023 vs. Moto G Stylus 2022: Upgrade or skip?

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is one of the best cheap Android handsets running Android 13. It has multi-day battery life thanks to the average-powered MediaTek G85 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. To reach a price point of $200 at launch, Motorola had to trim the storage to 64GB from 128GB, the RAM to 4GB from 6GB, and the screen to 6.5 inches from 6.8 inches. That said, the specifications change won't affect the daily experience much.

Motorola has promised one more major Android update for this device and a couple of years of security updates after that. That will give it more longevity than the Moto G Stylus (2022), but owners of that device can skip a generation and upgrade next iteration.

That's not to say that the older Moto G Stylus (2022) isn't worth looking at. It has a slightly larger screen, 2GB more RAM, and 64GB more storage, and a slightly better chipset, the MediaTek G88. It is stuck on Android 12, though, with Motorola having no plans to upgrade it.